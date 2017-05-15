Home News 2017 TVS Scooty Zest 110 Teased, India Launch Soon
New TVS Scooty Zest 110 teased

2017 TVS Scooty Zest 110 Teased, India Launch Soon

Aditya NadkarniBy Aditya NadkarniMay 15, 2017

TVS Motor has released a teaser image of an upcoming product that is slated to launch soon. The teaser image reveals the tail section of what seems to be the 2017 TVS Scooty Zest 110. The upcoming Scooty Zest 110 is likely to come equipped with a BS-IV compliant engine and DRLs to conform to the emission norms and safety norms respectively.

TVS Scooty Zest 110 front profile

Currently, the TVS Scooty Zest 110 is powered by a 109cc engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 8.02 PS at 7500 rpm and 8.7 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm. The weight of this scooter from TVS stands at 98.5 kgs while returning a company claimed fuel economy of 62 kmpl.

TVS Scooty Zest 110 side profile

A few highlights of the TVS Scooty Zest 110 include USB charging, optional dual tone seat, LED tail lamp, backlit speedometer, 19 litre under-seat storage, stainless steel muffler guard and a front glove box. Suspension duties on the TVS Scooty Zest 110 are taken care of by a telescopic unit at the front and a hydraulic mono shock unit at the rear. The model also receives tubeless tyres at the front and the rear. TVS Motors will launch the new Scooty Zest 110 soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

Volvo Cars Partners With Google; Aims To Build Android Into Next-Gen Connected Cars

|
Lexus RC-F front profile

Lexus RC-F Available In India On A Made To Order Basis?

|
Maruti Vitara Brezza Digitally Rendered As True Blue Off-Roader

Maruti Vitara Brezza Digitally Rendered As True Blue Off-Roader

|

OFFICIAL : Honda Africa Twin India Bookings Open; Priced At INR 12.90 Lakh

|