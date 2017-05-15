2017 TVS Scooty Zest 110 Teased, India Launch Soon

TVS Motor has released a teaser image of an upcoming product that is slated to launch soon. The teaser image reveals the tail section of what seems to be the 2017 TVS Scooty Zest 110. The upcoming Scooty Zest 110 is likely to come equipped with a BS-IV compliant engine and DRLs to conform to the emission norms and safety norms respectively.

Currently, the TVS Scooty Zest 110 is powered by a 109cc engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 8.02 PS at 7500 rpm and 8.7 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm. The weight of this scooter from TVS stands at 98.5 kgs while returning a company claimed fuel economy of 62 kmpl.

A few highlights of the TVS Scooty Zest 110 include USB charging, optional dual tone seat, LED tail lamp, backlit speedometer, 19 litre under-seat storage, stainless steel muffler guard and a front glove box. Suspension duties on the TVS Scooty Zest 110 are taken care of by a telescopic unit at the front and a hydraulic mono shock unit at the rear. The model also receives tubeless tyres at the front and the rear. TVS Motors will launch the new Scooty Zest 110 soon. Stay tuned for updates.