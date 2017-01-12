2017 Triumph Street Triple Range Revealed

British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph unveiled the new 2017 Street Triple range. For the year 2017, the motorcycle will be available in three variants: S, R and RS. This model range is expected to be introduced in India later this year.

The updated Street Triple series features a revised engine with new camshafts, Nikasil plated aluminium barrels and the crankshaft. The British automaker claims that only 10% of the engine components have been carried over from the previous generation model.

Powering the bike is the new 765cc engine which is claimed to shed about 1.5 kg over the outgoing version. This engine is available in three states of tune: 111 BHP with 71 Nm of torque, 116BHP with 75 Nm of torque, and 121 BHP with 75 Nm of torque for the Street Triple S, Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS trims respectively. This engine comes mated to a six speed transmission that sends power to the rear wheel.

Based on the same chassis as the outgoing Street Triple, the 2017 model receives a revised swing arm and new mounting points. A few features available across the model range include a quickshifter, a slipper clutch, full LED headlamp, fully digital five inch colour TFT display (controlled through a five way joystick), ride-by-wire, switchable traction control and switchable ABS.

Over the Street Triple S and the Street Triple R, the top-end Street Triple RS receives performance oriented updates such as 41mm Showa separate function forks for the front, an Ohlins STX40 mono-shock suspension for the rear, 310mm Brembo discs ahead and 220mm Brembo discs for the posterior.

Prices for the models will be revealed when the 2017 Triumph Street Triple range is launched later this year. Stay tuned for updates! Meanwhile, have a look at the image gallery of the new 2017 Triumph Street Triple range (click to expand):