2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 Bookings Reportedly Open, India Launch Likely Soon

According to a new report, Triumph Motorcycles has begun accepting bookings for the new Street Triple 765 range in India. It is believed that dealers across the country are accepting bookings for the new Street Triple series with booking amounts varying from INR 1 lakh to INR 2 lakh based on the dealership.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Unveiled earlier this year in the month of January, the new Street Triple 765 range consists of three variants: R, S and RS. Of these variants, Triumph is likely to launch only the S variant of the new Street Triple for now while the RS variant is expected to arrive by the end of the year. There are no details regarding the launch of the new Street Triple R variant.

Also read: Triumph Street Twin Review: British Boscobel

The new Street Triple 765 is based on the same chassis as the outgoing model but receives new mounting points and a revised swing arm. A few highlights of the Street Triple S variant include ABS, Ride-By-Wire throttle, ABS, two riding modes and switchable traction control.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

The RS variant of the Street Triple 765 is equipped with Brembo M50 monobloc front brake calipers, quick shifter, lap timer, ‘track’ riding mode and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres. The variant also features 41mm Showa separate function forks upfront and an Ohlins STX40 adjustable mono-shock suspension unit at the rear.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Propelling the new Triumph Street Triple 765 range is a new 765cc in-line three cylinder that is available in three states of tune: 111 bhp with 71 Nm of torque (for the S variant), 116 bhp with 75 Nm of torque (for the R variant) and 121 bhp with 75 Nm of torque (for the RS variant). Transmission duties are taken care of by a six speed unit that sends power to the rear wheel. Likely to hit the showrooms by the end of next month, the new Triumph Street Triple range will carry a premium over the price of the outgoing models. Expect a price range of INR 9-10 lakh. Stay tuned for updates.

Source: Team-BHP