2017 Skoda Octavia RS Debuts; Is The Most Powerful Octavia Of All Time

The four full-LED headlights feature Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), while new LED side-mounted headlights have been integrated into the bumper shape. At the rear, the saloon’s spoiler and the estate’s roof spoiler set independent accents.

The new Skoda Octavia RS’s front section comes with a wider radiator grille that has been extended with additional headlamps featuring a “crystalline look”. The redesigned bumpers now host even wider air intakes with a honeycomb structure.

Both body styles have two four-cylinder engines to choose from. While the 2.0 TDI diesel engine has the same 135 kW (184 hp) output as previously, the performance of the 2.0 TSI petrol engine has increased by 7 kW (10 hp) to 169 kW (230 hp), making it the strongest and fastest series-production model in the history of the Octavia.

Just weeks after introducing the face-lifted Skoda Octavia , the Czech automobile manufacturer presents the top model in the series – the 2017 Skoda Octavia RS. The new RS model line comes with modified front and rear sections, along with sportier interiors. The upgraded Skoda Octavia RS is available both as a saloon and estate.

The rear is dominated by a black diffuser-like element and a broad red reflector lamp above. In addition, the model now features LED-technology license plate illumination and taillights in the signature C-design as standard.

The interior of the new Skoda Octavia RS is characterised by a sporty black interior. The RS-Sport seats come with high sides and integrated headrests. In addition to the leather/fabric combination, the sports seats are now also available in an Alcantara version.

The multi-function sports steering wheel (for DSG gearbox with shift paddles) has a perforated leather crown. Ambient lighting comes as standard. The recesses of the door handles are illuminated, the pedals shine in an aluminium finish, and the entry panels bear the RS logo.

2017 Skoda Octavia RS Chassis

The new Skoda Octavia RS features a 15 mm lower sports suspension, while the rear track is 30 mm wider than the predecessor. 17-inch wheels are available as standard, while 18- or 19-inch wheels are available as an option. On request, 19-inch light-alloy wheels are available in silver, while red brake callipers come as standard.

Progressive steering, Performance Mode Select with Performance Sound Generator (option), the stability program ESC with electronic cross barrier XDS+ and Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC); all come as standard on the new Octavia RS. DCC allows the driver to choose between Comfort, Normal or Sport modes.

2017 Skoda Octavia RS Engines

The new engine of the 2017 Skoda Octavia RS 2.0 TSI provides 169 kW (230 hp) and has a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,500 to 4,600 rpm. The front-wheel drive sports model sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds. The model’s top speed is 250 km/h. As standard, the 2017 Skoda Octavia RS is equipped with a manual 6-speed manual gearbox, optionally with a 6-speed DSG.

In the 2017 Skoda Octavia RS 2.0 TDI, a diesel engine with an output of 135 kW (184 hp) and a maximum torque of 380 Nm from 1,750 rpm ensures acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 232 km/h. The 2017 Skoda Octavia RS 2.0 TDI is available either with front-wheel drive (manual or 6-speed DSG) or 4×4-wheel drive and 6-speed DSG.

2017 Skoda Octavia RS Technology

As all versions in the series, the 2017 Skoda Octavia RS features the latest generation of infotainment systems. The capacitive touch displays are designed in glass (except for the series music system Swing). The top version is the navigation system Columbus with a 9.2-inch monitor, WLAN hotspot and optional LTE module.

Also read – Skoda Octavia Anniversary Edition launched; priced at INR 15.75 lakh

2017 Skoda Octavia RS Driver assistance systems

The wide range of driver assistance systems in 2017 Skoda Octavia RS include Trailer Assist, Blind Spot Detect, which warns the driver of vehicles in the blind spot, and Rear Traffic Alert, which monitors side and rear traffic when leaving a parking space. The Crew Protect Assist closes windows and sunroofs in the event of an imminent accident, tightens driver and passenger seatbelts and works in conjunction with the improved Front Assist including city emergency braking and predictive pedestrian protection.