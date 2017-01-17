2017 Nissan Sunny Launched in India at INR 7.91 Lakh (Ex-Showroom, Delhi)

Nissan launched the 2017 Sunny in India, with prices starting at INR 7.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Sunny comes equipped with safety features such as anti-lock braking (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA) as well as dual front and side airbags as standard across the trim range.

A few highlights of the 2017 Nissan Sunny include a sandstone brown paintjob, chrome door handles, all black theme for the interior including black fabric seats and interior panels. The model comes equipped with an features like intelligent key and push button start.

The 2017 Nissan Sunny is offered with two powertrain options: a 1498cc, HR15 petrol engine coupled with the Xtronic CVT, and a 1461cc k9k dci diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The 2017 Sunny diesel variant claims to offer a fuel efficiency of 22.71 km per litre. The model comes with a 2 year / 50,000 km warranty and free Road Side Assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Malhotra, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan India is constantly listening to the voice of our customers. The New Sunny 2017 is a testimony to this with its spacious interior, comfortable drive feel and fuel-efficient engines. The new features and color options offer more to our customers at the same price and we are confident this package will attract new Nissan car buyers.”