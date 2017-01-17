Close
Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Forgot your password?
Sign in with Google+
2017 Nissan Sunny 2 750x380 2017 Nissan Sunny Launched in India at INR 7.91 Lakh (Ex Showroom, Delhi)

2017 Nissan Sunny Launched in India at INR 7.91 Lakh (Ex-Showroom, Delhi)

Aditya Nadkarni By Aditya Nadkarni January 17, 2017

Nissan launched the 2017 Sunny in India, with prices starting at INR 7.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Sunny comes equipped with safety features such as anti-lock braking (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA) as well as dual front and side airbags as standard across the trim range.

A few highlights  of the 2017 Nissan Sunny include a sandstone brown paintjob, chrome door handles, all black theme for the interior including black fabric seats and interior panels. The model comes equipped with an features like intelligent key and push button start.

The 2017 Nissan Sunny is offered with two powertrain options: a 1498cc, HR15 petrol engine coupled with the Xtronic CVT, and a 1461cc k9k dci diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The 2017 Sunny diesel variant claims to offer a fuel efficiency of 22.71 km per litre. The model comes with a 2 year / 50,000 km warranty and free Road Side Assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Malhotra, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan India is constantly listening to the voice of our customers. The New Sunny 2017 is a testimony to this with its spacious interior, comfortable drive feel and fuel-efficient engines. The new features and color options offer more to our customers at the same price and we are confident this package will attract new Nissan car buyers.”

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Bose launches New Home Entertainment systems ranging from Rs. 69,999 till Rs. 3,99,999

    The creator of 'Android' is now creating his own Smartphone

    Flipkart Apple Fest lets you buy an iPhone 5s for as low as Rs 4,999! All offers explained

    Snapdeal announces Rs.10,000 instant discount on the Google Pixel; All offers explained