June 2, 2017

Nissan India launched the new Micra with prices starting at INR 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The 2017 Micra comes equipped with features such as auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers and ‘lead me to car’. The New Micra’s interior features a black theme with piano black finish accompanied by orange accents on the seats, dashboard and arm rest. The car also has a new 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth as a standard feature as well as steering mounted controls, push stop start and i-key.

2017 Nissan Micra Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 6.30 lakh (Ex-Mumbai)-June 2, 2017-2017-Nissan-Micra-official-600x534.jpg

The New Micra will be available with a choice of two powertrains – a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to X-Tronic CVT Automatic transmission, or a 1.5-litre diesel paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Micra range is available in seven exterior colours including Brick Red, Turquoise Blue, Blade Silver, Onyx Black, Nightshade, Storm White and Sunshine Orange. Additionally, Nissan recently announced the extended warranty programme to offer after sales service and a hassle free ownership experience to its customers. The owners of New Nissan Micra can also avail the recently launched Extended Warranty Package for 3 Years/50,000 kms (whichever comes earlier).

2017 Nissan Micra Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 6.30 lakh (Ex-Mumbai)-June 2, 2017-2017-Nissan-Micra-600x414.jpg

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Malhotra, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The New Micra brings together Japanese technology and European styling in a package that makes it one of the best premium urban hatchbacks at an attractive price point. The new features enhance the visual appeal and convenience of the Micra, and provides an excellent driving experience. The New Micra will add a dash of liveliness to the driving experience for our customers.

Following are the variant wise prices for the 2017 Nissan Micra (ex-showroom Mumbai):

2017 Nissan Micra Range
VariantPrice in INR (Ex-showroom, Mumbai)
Micra XL (CVT)6,30,431
Micra XV (CVT) (Orange)7,31,469
Micra XV (CVT)7,31,469
Micra dCi XL6,96,737
Micra dCi XL Comfort (Orange)7,60,938
Micra dCi XL Comfort7,60,938

