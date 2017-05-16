2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 5.45 Lakh (Ex-Delhi)

For the first time, Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2017 Dzire facelift in India prior to its hatchback sibling, the 2017 Swift. The new Dzire has been introduced in India with prices starting at INR 5.45 lakh for the base petrol trim to INR 9.41 lakh for the top-end diesel automatic trim (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Based on the company’s HEARTECT platform, the 2017 Dzire facelift receives a host of safety features as standard across all the trim levels such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, seat belts with pre-tensioners and force limiters. The model, according to the company, is also crash and pedestrian safety regulations compliant. Visual updates to the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire include redesigned front bumper, LED projector headlamps, polygonal chrome grille, precision cut alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, and a chrome strip running the length of the boot.

Inside, the 2017 Dzire facelift comes equipped with features such as dual tone theme with wood inserts, Maruti’s SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reverse camera, automatic climate control, keyless entry, leather wrapped steering wheel, rear defogger, electronically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, height adjustable driver seat and rear HVAC vents.

Powering the new 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift will be the same 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.3-litre diesel engine. While the petrol unit produces 81 hp and 113 Nm of torque, the diesel unit produces 73 hp and 190 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five speed manual transmission and an AGS automatic transmission.

Following are the variant wise prices of the new 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift:

Petrol Variants Diesel Variants Lxi 5.45 lakh Ldi 6.45 lakh Vxi 6.29 lakh Vdi 7.29 lakh Zxi 7.05 lakh Zdi 8.05 lakh Zxi+ 7.94 lakh Zdi+ 8.94 lakh Vxi AGS 6.76 lakh Vdi AGS 7.76 lakh Zxi AGS 7.52 lakh Zdi AGS 8.52 lakh Zxi+ AGS 8.41 lakh Zdi+ AGS 9.41 lakh

Here is an image gallery of the new 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift: