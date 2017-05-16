2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift Launch: Images, Details, Prices And All You Need To Know

The new Dzire sedan, launched nationally by Maruti Suzuki, looks set to shake up the Indian passenger vehicle market. The sedan styling, plush and roomy interiors, overall comfort and safety features make the new Dzire even more aspirational and desirable. Designed especially for India when it was first launched in 2008, the new Dzire has clocked sales of over 1.38 million units so far.

The hugely popular Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology is now available on many more variants of the Dzire, starting from the V trim up to Z and Z+. In all, six variants of the New Dzire (in diesel and petrol) now offer the AGS technology. Maruti Suzuki claims that the diesel variant of the new Dzire facelift returns an ARAI certified fuel efficiency 28.4 kmpl while the petrol variant returns an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 22.0 kmpl.

Built afresh on the fifth generation HEARTECT platform, the all new Dzire is able to offer more space, superior safety and better fuel efficiency. Maruti Suzuki, together with its suppliers, has invested over Rs 1,000 crore for the development of the all new Dzire. The sedan comes with about 99% localization, truly embodying the ‘Make in India’ vision.

Presenting the all new Dzire, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said, “The new Dzire is bound to create plenty of excitement in the Indian automobile market. Dzire was specially created for India, and has been one of the most popular brands ever in the Indian automobile industry. Now we have designed a whole New Dzire for sedan customers, to fulfill the growing aspirations of a young and prosperous India. The all-New Dzire has the looks and design of an authentic sedan. It is more premium and spacious in the inside, complies with future safety norms and has the convenience of Auto Gear Shift to make the all new Dzire an irresistible package.”

Here is the official spec sheet for the new 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift:

Length 3995 mm Range of Colours Oxford Blue

Sherwood Brown

Gallant Red

Magma Grey

Silky Silver

Pearl Arctic White Petrol Variants Diesel Variants Lxi Vxi / Vxi AGS Zxi / Zxi AGS Zxi+ / Zxi+ AGS Ldi Vdi / Vdi AGS Zdi / Zdi AGS Zdi+ / Zdi+ AGS Height 1515 mm Width 1735 mm Max Torque Petrol: 113Nm @4200rpm Diesel: 190Nm @2000rpm Max Power Petrol: 61kw @6000rpm Diesel: 55kw @4000rpm Boot Space 378 litre Wheel Base 2450 mm Ground Clearance 163 mm (Unladen)

Following is an image gallery of the new 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift: