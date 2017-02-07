Enter your details to create an acount
Mahindra-XUV500-Sportz-Edition-1-750x380

2017 Mahindra XUV500 Sportz Edition Launched, Prices Start At INR 16.5 Lakh (Ex-Mumbai)

Aditya Nadkarni By Aditya Nadkarni February 7, 2017

Mahindra has launched a special edition for the XUV500 known as the XUV500 Sportz. Based on the top-end W10 trim, the XUV500 Sportz will be available with a six speed manual transmission as well as a six speed automatic transmission with prices starting from INR 16.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The special edition will be available only as a FWD option.

Mahindra-XUV500-Sportz-Edition-2

Visual updates to decals on the bonnet, ORVM caps and lower door panels. Parts such as the fog lamp garnish, door handles and brake calipers have been done up in a shade of red. Also on offer are grey alloy wheels, â€˜Sportzâ€™ badging on the C-pillar and a â€˜Sportzâ€™ sticker on the tail-gate.

Mahindra-XUV500-Sportz-Edition-2 motoroids-pramotion-728

Also read:Â Get A Hard Top For Your Mahindra Thar Daybreak Edition For An Extra INR 1.5 Lakh

Details about the interior remain scarce although a few additions include a Sportz badge on the dashboard as well as the key fob. The Mahindra XUV500 Sportz edition receives updates to the exterior and interior while the engine specifications remain the same. Mechanically, the XUV500 Sportz remains unchanged and is hence powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 138 bhp and 330 Nm of torque.

Mahindra-XUV500-Sportz-Edition-2 motoroids-pramotion-728 Mahindra-XUV500-Sportz-Edition-3

Following are the variant wise prices of the Mahindra XUV500 Sportz edition (all prices, ex-showroom, Mumbai):

XUV500 Sportz edition (MT): INR 16,52,940

XUV500 Sportz edition (AT): INR 17,55,570

Here is an image gallery of the Mahindra XUV500 Sportz edition (click to expand):

