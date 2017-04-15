2017 Kawasaki Z1000 and Z250 India Launch On April 22

Kawasaki India recently launched their 2017 range of motorcycles including the new Ninja 300, Ninja 650, Z650 and the Z900. The model models replaced the current generation Ninja 300, Ninja 650, ER-6n and the Z800 respectively.

The current generation Kawasaki Z250

Now, the Japanese bike maker plans to add two more products to this 2017 line-up. The company from the Land of The Rising Sun has announced that they would launch the 2017 Z1000 and the 2017 Z250 in India on April 22, 2017.

Also read: All-New 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 650 First Ride Review

Although Kawasaki has not revealed any details of these upcoming products, it is likely that the 2017 editions of the Z1000 and Z250 will feature a BS-IV compliant engine and a few visual updates. The Z250 could also come equipped with ABS in view of the upcoming safety norms.

The current generation Kawasaki Z1000

The outgoing generation of the Z1000 is propelled by a 1043cc, liquid cooled, four cylinder engine that produces 142 PS and 111 Nm of torque and is paired to a six speed transmission. Powering the current generation Z250 is a 249cc liquid cooled, twin cylinder engine that produces 32 PS and 21 Nm of torque and is paired to a six speed transmission. Stay tuned as we bring you details live from the launch event on April 22.