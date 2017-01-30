2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift Reaches Dealerships, Variant Wise Prices Leaked

Ahead of its launch that is likely to take place soon, the 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift has started arriving at local dealerships across the country. A recent set of images reveal multiple units of the new Grand i10 parked at a dealer yard.

The 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift receives cosmetic updates to the exterior, new features for the interior as well as a new diesel engine. Up-front, the new Grand i10 receives a redesigned bumper with Hyundai’s new signature ‘Cascading Grille’. This grille is flanked by fog lamp housings on either side with chrome detailing for the lower trims, while the top-end trim will be equipped with LED DRLs. At all four corners, the new Grand i10 receives new 15 inch alloy wheels.

Also read: Hyundai Santro set to make a comeback in 2018, will replace the i10

At the rear, the new Grand i10 receives a redesigned bumper with a large black insert that features circular reflectors on either side. For the interiors, the Grand i10 facelift comes equipped with a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink. Also on offer is a voice command function, automatic climate control and reverse parking camera.

Engine options on the new 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift include a 1.2-litre three cylinder petrol engine, and a new 1.2-litre three cylinder diesel engine that replaces the previous 1.1-litre diesel mill. The output figures of the new diesel engine have not been revealed although it is believed that it would produce about 74 bhp.

A leaked image of the pricing reveals that the 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift will be priced from INR 4.58 lakh for the base petrol powered trim to INR 7.32 lakh for the top-end diesel powered trim (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Source: Team-BHP

Following is a spy image gallery of the 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift: