2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 4.58 Lakh (Ex-Delhi)

Hyundai Motor India launched the new 2017 Grand i10 at prices starting from INR 4.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Visual updates to the 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 include a cascading design front grille a new radiator grille design, redesigned bumper and LED DRLs. On all four corners, the model receives new diamond cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the new Grand i10 comes with a dual tone bumper.

Engine options on the 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift include a 1.2-litre petrol motor and a new 1.2-litre diesel engine. The former produces 83 PS at 6000 rpm with 114 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm while the latter produces 75 PS at 4000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 2250 rpm. The fuel efficiency of the petrol and diesel engine stand at an ARAI approved figure of 19.77 kmpl (MT)/ 17.49 kmpl (AT) and 14.95 kmpl (MT) respectively.

The Hyundai Grand i10 facelift features a 7.0 touch screen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link. Also on offer is voice recognition, navigation support, cooled glove box, height adjustable driver seat, tilt adjustable steering, push button start and climate control with rear AC vents. New safety features come in the form of rear parking assist system with dual airbags, ABS, reverse parking sensors and a new rear parking camera.

Speaking at the launch of New 2017 Grand i10, Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “The Grand i10 is a phenomenal product. It is an aspirational car that has won the hearts of its customers across the globe and has become a landmark product in HMIL’s growth story. Over 5.5 lac units of Made in India Grand i10 have been sold in India and world markets which show strong brand admiration. The launch of The New 2017 Grand i10 will create new benchmark for the segment by offering enhanced Modern Premium Hyundai Experience to the aspirational customers.”

Following are the variant wise prices for the 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift:

Petrol:

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Era: INR 4.58 lakh

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Magna: INR 5.22 lakh

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Magna (AT): INR 5.98 lakh

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Sports: INR INR 5.65 lakh

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Sports (O): INR 5.96 lakh

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Sports (O) (AT): INR 6.82 lakh

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Asta: INR 6.39 lakh

Diesel:

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Era: INR 5.68 lakh

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Magna: INR 6.15 lakh

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Sports: INR 6.58 lakh

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Sports (O): INR 6.89 lakh

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Asta: INR 7.32 lakh

Here is the official video for the 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift: