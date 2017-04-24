2017 Honda Civic Type R Sets New Record At The Nurburgring

The all-new 2017 Honda Civic Type R has set a new benchmark lap time for front-wheel drive cars at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. On April 3, 2017, a development car lapped the world-famous circuit in 7 minutes 43.8 seconds. The lap time was achieved during the final phase of the model’s testing regime, on a dry track with an optimum ambient temperature for the best tyre and powertrain performance. The new time represents an improvement of nearly seven seconds compared to the model’s predecessor.

The new Civic Type R was part of the all-new tenth-generation Civic’s development programme and was engineered to deliver the most rewarding drive in the hot hatch segment, both on road and on the race track.

Several factors contributed to the new Civic Type R’s new benchmark time at the Nordschleife. At its heart is the optimised and refined 2.0-litre VTEC TURBO engine, producing 320 PS and 400Nm of torque. New lower gear ratios in the six-speed manual transmission further improve the car’s acceleration, while the new Type R‘s comprehensive aerodynamic package delivers outstanding high-speed stability, with a best-in-class balance between lift and drag.

The 2017 Civic Type R is 16kg lighter than the previous model’s, with a torsional stiffness improvement of 38%, which provides significant benefits to steering response and cornering stability. New multi-link rear suspension is claimed to enhances stability under braking and reduces the total roll movement of the car, enabling later braking into corners and helping to achieve higher cornering speeds during the lap.

Ryuichi Kijima, lead chassis engineer for the Honda Civic Type R explains where the all-new model shows the most significant improvements around the Nürburgring compared to the previous generation car. Kijima said that the cornering speed achieved in the new Type R is higher because the car features a wider track and tyres, a longer wheelbase, new multi-link suspension in the rear and optimised aerodynamics that improves stability. For example, drivers typically enter the corner after Metzgesfeld at around 150 km/h. Even at this medium-speed corner, the speed is around 10 km/h higher due to the new Type R’s stability. So, with improved cornering performance, Honda can increase the speed throughout the lap, helping the new Type R to achieve a much quicker lap time, he further added.

The development car that achieved the lap time was technically representative of production specification. A full floating roll cage was installed for safety reasons, but its presence did not provide any additional rigidity to the body frame. The extra weight of the cage was compensated for by the temporary removal of the infotainment system and rear seats. The car was using road legal track-focused tyres.