2017 Honda City front 750x380 2017 Honda City Teased Again; Launching On 12 January

By Ayan Ghosh January 6, 2017

The 2017 Honda City has been teased yet again, ahead of its launch in Thailand on January 12, 2017. The Thai launch will soon be followed by an Indian one, probably in this month itself.

On the outside, the 2017 Honda City will be available with visual updates like full-LED headlamps underlined with LED DRLs, a revised front fascia including a new bumper, a redesigned rear bumper, new 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels and a Cosmic Blue Metallic exterior.

Inside, the Thai-spec model is expected to feature a subtly redesigned, all-black dashboard with metallic accents, along with a new, touchscreen equipped infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Also read – 2017 Honda City Facelift Leaked; Reveals Redesigned Front & Rear Fascias

In Thailand, the 2017 Honda City will be offered solely with the 1.5-litre i-VTEC, 4-cylinder petrol engine, that’s good for 117 hp and 146 Nm of peak torque. The Thai-spec 2017 Honda City will be available in four grades: S, V, V+, and SV.

India-spec models will continue with the existing, 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. While the petrol engine will come mated to either a new, BR-V sourced 6-speed MT or a CVT, the diesel engine will be exclusively paired to a 5-speed MT.

