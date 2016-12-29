2017 Honda City Facelift Leaked; Reveals Redesigned Front & Rear Fascias

After a handful of teasers released by Honda Thailand, the 2017 Honda City facelift has been leaked before its January 12, 2017 reveal. These spy images show the redesigned front and rear fascias of the 2017 Honda City.

New design elements incorporated into the redesigned front fascia include full LED headlamps underlined with LED DRLs, a bigger front grille with a prominent chrome garnish, and a redesigned front bumper with a protruding lower lip.

At the rear, the 2017 Honda City gets a redesigned bumper with a faux air vent flanked by a couple of reflectors on either side. The tail lamps continue unchanged, but now feature LED illumination, while there’s a new boot lip spoiler with an integrated LED stop light.

New 16 inch alloy wheels with a diamond cut finish, and a Cosmic Blue Metallic exterior color picked from the new Honda Civic’s colour palette rounds up the exterior updates.Â The interiors willÂ feature an all-black dashboard with metallic inserts, while featuring a new, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

In Thailand, the new City will continue to be powered by the existing 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engine.Â This engine will be paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed CVT. The Thai-spec 2017 Honda City will be available in four grades: S, V, V+, and SV:

â€“ 1.5 S M / T

â€“ 1.5 S CVT

â€“ 1.5 V CVT

â€“ 1.5 V + CVT

â€“ 1.5 SV CVT

â€“ 1.5 SV CVT +

The 2017 Honda City will be unveiled in Thailand on January 12, 2017. It will be reportedly launched in India in the same month with theÂ existing, 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and theÂ 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engines. While the petrol engine will come mated to either a 6-speed MT (new; from the BR-V) or a CVT, the diesel engine will be exclusively paired to a 5-speed MT.

