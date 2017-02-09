2017 Honda CB Shine SP Launched With AHO; Priced At INR 60,674

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd has launched the 2017 Honda CB Shine SP with the Auto Headlamp On (AHO) feature and a Bharat Stage-IV complaint engine. The updated executive commuter motorcycle also gets new tires with lower rolling resistance and revised body graphics.

The 2017 Honda CB Shine SP is powered by a 124.73 cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine which is mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is capable of producing 10.16 bhp @ 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.30 Nm @ 5,500 rpm. The 2017 Honda CB Shine SP has a claimed top speed of 93 kph.

Other features of the 2017 Honda CB Shine SP include a mixture of digital + analogue instrumentation and an optional Combined Braking System (CBS) with an equalizer. The new CB Shine SP tips the scales at 123 kg for the CBS variants.

The motorcycle measures 2,007 mm long, 762 mm wide, and 1,085 mm high. It has a ground clearance of 160 mm and a wheelbase of 1,266 mm. Colour options for the new CB Shine SP include Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Amazing White, Athletic Blue Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue.

Pricing for the 2017 Honda CB Shine SP starts at INR 60,674 for the standard variant, INR 63,173 for the deluxe and INR 65,174 for the CBS version (all ex-showroom, Delhi).