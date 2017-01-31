2017 Hero MotoCorp Maestro Edge Brochure Leaked Ahead of Launch

Hero MotoCorp plans to launch the new 2017 Maestro Edge soon. Now, ahead of its launch, the brochure of the upcoming variant of the scooter has been leaked. According to the leaked images of the brochure, the new Maestro Edge receives new paintjobs, Auto Headlamp On (AHO) and a BS-IV emission compliant engine.

The company will offer the 2017 Maestro Edge with two new dual-tone paintjobs apart from the currently available 7 monotone paintjobs. The new dual-tone paintjobs include Sporty Matte Grey with Red and Active Matte Grey with Blue.

A few notable features of the 2017 Hero Maestro Edge include a digital-analogue instrument cluster, LED tail lamp, engine immobilizer, mobile charging port with a boot light, tubeless tyres, external fuel cap and an integrated braking system.

For 2017, the Hero MotoCorp Maestro Edge will be powered by a BS-IV compliant 110.9cc single cylinder air cooled engine that produces 8 bhp at 7500 rpm and 8.7 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm. Prices for the 2017 Hero MotoCorp Maestro Edge will be announced during the launch. Stay tuned for updates.

Image courtesy: IndianAutosBlog

Following is an image gallery for the leaked brochure of the 2017 Hero MotoCorp Maestro Edge: