2017 Ford EcoSport Titanium Now Available In India With 8.0-inch Touchscreen

Ford India has added the 8.0-inch AVN touchscreen system as standard fitment to the EcoSport Titanium and Titanium+ grades, replacing the SYNC 1 system. This system, previously restricted to the fully loaded Platinum grade, features embedded satellite navigation, a rear view camera and a DVD player, along with USB, AUX and radio.

The Titanium range with touchscreen starts from INR 9.09 lakhs for the 1.5L petrol and INR 9.69 lakhs for the 1.5L diesel (all prices ex-showroom). The 1.5L AT Titanium grade, however, doesn’t get the update. Though the screen size is class leading, the Ford’s system doesn’t offer smartphone connectivity options like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto or Mirror Link.

The upcoming EcoSport face-lift however, will bring in a more updated system to the table. Due for a festive launch, the face-lifted model (already revealed for North America and China) will get Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment system.

Also Read – New Ford EcoSport For China Revealed; Gets 174 HP Engine And 4WD

SYNC 3 in the new EcoSport gets a high-resolution, 8-inch “floating” touch screen, apart from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration compatibility. It also features a high-end 675-watt, 10-speaker sound system with B&O PLAY-branded tweeters and woofers in the front doors, along with a sub-woofer in the back.

The Ford EcoSport Titanium grades can be had with a choice of three engines in India: a 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine, 1.5-litre TDCi engine and a 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine. All engines come equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, while a 6-speed DCT is exclusive to the 1.5-litre Ti-VCT.