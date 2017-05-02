2017 Chevrolet Beat Facelift India Launch Details Leaked

Previous reports suggested that General Motors owned Chevrolet planned to wrap up its operations in India soon. The company had even announced the shut down of its manufacturing plant in Halol, Gujarat. Now, a new report quashes the previous belief that the company was going to shut its operations in the country.

According to a leaked memo that has surfaced on the web, Chevrolet plans to launch the 2017 Beat facelift in India soon. The memo reveals details of the upcoming Beat, the launch of which is scheduled to take place in the third week of July. According to the memo, the model is likely to be christened as the ‘Intelli Beat’.

The upcoming Chevrolet Beat facelift has been spied testing completely uncamouflaged on a few occasions revealing what we can expect from the new hatchback. Up-front, the new Beat will receive a new dual port grille flanked by redesigned headlamps with black inserts on either side. The side profile will remain the same and the Beat facelift will retain the C-Pillar mounted door handle. At the rear, the Beat facelift will feature refreshed tail lamps and a relocated number plate recess that is now positioned on the rear bumper.

Changes to the interior of the 2017 Chevrolet Beat facelift will include a new 7 inch MyLink touchscreen infotainment system and a dual tone theme while the motorcycle inspired instrument cluster will be carried over from the outgoing model. Powering the new Beat facelift will be the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre diesel engines. These engines though, may be tweaked in order to comply to the new BS-IV emission norms as well as for a better fuel efficiency. Once launched, the 2017 Chevrolet Beat facelift will rival the Hyundai Grand i10 and the Tata Tiago.

Image courtesy: Indian Autos Blog