Close
Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Forgot your password?
Sign in with Google+
2017 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Racing Blue Edition 2 2017 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Racing Blue Edition Launched At INR 1.47 lakhs (On Road)

2017 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Racing Blue Edition Launched At INR 1.47 lakhs (On-Road)

Ayan Ghosh By Ayan Ghosh January 19, 2017

 

A new report claims that the MY 2017 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been launched in India with a new blue and white livery. Called the Racing Blue Edition, it has been launched at INR 1.47 lakh (on-road Mumbai) for the non ABS version and INR 1.62 lakh (on-road Mumbai) for the ABS model.

As for the paint job, it subtly differs from the blue and white liveried RS200 launched in Turkey last year. However, the main highlight of the new livery is that the front wheel is painted in blue, while the rear wheel is painted in black.

This new Racing Blue Edition joins the existing RS200 colours – yellow, red, black and blue. The report further claims that bookings for the Racing Blue Edition have begun at all Bajaj dealerships.

Also Read – 2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 teased, India launch soon

The Racing Blue Edition continues with the Pulsar RS200’s 199.5 cc. liquid cooled and fuel injected engine that’s rated at 24.2 bhp, while peak torque stands at 18.6 Nm. Top speed nudges 150 kph with a bit of road.

Source: BikeWale

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Bose launches New Home Entertainment systems ranging from Rs. 69,999 till Rs. 3,99,999

    Rumor Mill: Xiaomi Mi 6 could bear a dual-edge display, 835 SoC and a Rs. 25,000 price tag

    Upcoming Microsoft Surface phone could be a foldable device that turns into a tablet

    Ambanis to inject Reliance Jio with a fresh investment of Rs. 30,000 crore