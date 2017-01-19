2017 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Racing Blue Edition Launched At INR 1.47 lakhs (On-Road)

A new report claims that the MY 2017 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been launched in India with a new blue and white livery. Called the Racing Blue Edition, it has been launched at INR 1.47 lakh (on-road Mumbai) for the non ABS version and INR 1.62 lakh (on-road Mumbai) for the ABS model.

As for the paint job, it subtly differs from the blue and white liveried RS200 launched in Turkey last year. However, the main highlight of the new livery is that the front wheel is painted in blue, while the rear wheel is painted in black.

This new Racing Blue Edition joins the existing RS200 colours – yellow, red, black and blue. The report further claims that bookings for the Racing Blue Edition have begun at all Bajaj dealerships.

The Racing Blue Edition continues with the Pulsar RS200’s 199.5 cc. liquid cooled and fuel injected engine that’s rated at 24.2 bhp, while peak torque stands at 18.6 Nm. Top speed nudges 150 kph with a bit of road.

Source: BikeWale