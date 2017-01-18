2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 teased, India launch soon

Bajaj fans have a reason to rejoice as the company has teased the 2017 Pulsar NS200. Bajaj Auto has shared a teaser image revealing the silhouette of the upcoming edition of the highly anticipated NS200. It is believed that the new NS200 will return with a fuel injected engine that would now be BS-IV emission compliant.

Expect the new Pulsar NS200 to receive a new dual-tone paint scheme and a relocated ‘Pulsar’ logo. The company is also likely to equip the motorcycle with an engine cowl. With the upcoming 2017 safety norms due to come into effect soon, Bajaj Auto could also offer optional ABS on the new NS200.

In the previous generation model, the NS200 sourced power from a 199.5cc single cylinder, liquid cooled carburetor equipped engine that was tuned to produce 23.52 PS at 9500 rpm and 18.3 Nm at 8000 rpm. This motor came mated to a six speed transmission that’ll be carried over on the MY2017 model.

Once launched in India, the 2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will be positioned below the RS200 and will rival the likes of the TVS Apache RTR200 and the KTM Duke 200. More details on the 2017 NS200 should surface soon. Stay tuned!