2017 Audi A4 Diesel Coming To India in February With 190 HP

The new Audi A4 is available in India exclusively with a petrol engine. Which explains why you might not have seen one on the road yet, even though it was launched way back in September last year.

Also, the 150hp strong, 1.4-litre petrol engine isn’t exactly gutsy, given the fact that it sits behind a grille with four rings on it. But the new A4 will soon get what it deserves – a diesel engine. After being spied on test, Audi India will finally launch the A4 diesel in February 2017, suggests a new report.

Also Read – New 2016 Audi A4 35 TFSI (1.4 petrol) Review : Savvy Swank

The report says that “the delay in the launch of the diesel version has been on account of the need to re-calibrate the engine for lower grade BS IV fuel”. Which means that the 2.0-litre diesel engine is built to sip only Euro VI-compatible fuel, something that isn’t available in India yet.

The new ‘EA288’ diesel engine will be good for 190hp; an output that beats the erstwhile A4 35TDI’s by 15hp. The engine will be clubbed to Audi’s buttery S Tronic seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard, even though a six-speed MT could join the A4 line-up as an entry-level version in the future.

Also Read – India bound 2016 Audi A4: All you need to know

The new Audi A4 diesel will be front-wheel drive only, as Audi’s famed Quattro all-wheel drive system won’t make its way under the India-spec A4 anytime soon. Once launched, the new Audi A4 diesel will take up the fight to the BMW 320d and the Mercedes-Benz C 220d.

via Autocar India