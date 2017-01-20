2016 Toyota Fortuner Garners Over 10,000 Bookings

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced that the 2016 Toyota Fortuner has received over 10,000 booking orders in a span of less than two months of its launch in India. Deliveries of the new Fortuner began right after the launch in November 2016 and since then, the company has delivered close to 5000 units of the vehicle.

Expressing his view on this remarkable milestone, N. Raja, Director and Senior Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said that the new Fortuner has received a phenomenal response from their customers and the market. A true testimony to this lies in the fact that even though the new Fortuner was launched a day prior to the announcement of demonetization in India, it did not dampen the spirits of their customers who have been waiting for the all-new Fortuner. He thanks his customers for such an encouraging and inspiring start to this iconic brand’s second innings in India.

He further went on to add they have noticed a significant pull for the automatic transmission in both the four wheel and two wheel drive variants. This goes to show customers’ willingness to upgrade to higher variants. They have also noticed a significant preference towards the colour Super White contributing to close to 60% of the total orders received. Right now, the company’s main focus is to deliver the product to the customer at the earliest so that they don’t have to wait too long.