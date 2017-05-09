2016-2017 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Recalled Over Faulty Rear Suspension

As many as 568 units of the 2016-2017 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro have been recalled by Ducati North America over faulty rear suspension. The faulty units of the Sachs semi-active lower rear shock absorber end eyelet may crack and possibly detach from the swingarm which may result in loss of control and a crash.

The announcement from Ducati said, “Intense off-road use of the Multistrada 1200 Enduro could lead to breakage of the lower eyelet. To prevent possible breakage, the lower eyelet of the rear shock absorber was redesigned to make it more robust. The new part number of the rear shock absorber with modified eyelet is 36521464A.”

Ducati will notify owners of the affected Multistrada 1200 Enduro motorcycles and dealers will replace the rear shock absorber assembly free of charge. The recall is likely to begin from May 22, 2017. Ducati’s number for this recall is SRV-RCL-17-002. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Campaign Number is 17V274000.

There is no such announcement from Ducati India yet.

The Multistrada 1200 Enduro represents Ducati’s entry into the maxi-enduro segment. Powering the motorcycle is the tried and tested 160 hp Ducati Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) engine, now equipped with a new exhaust system. The Multistrada 1200 Enduro comes equipped with four riding modes Enduro, Touring, Sport and Urban.