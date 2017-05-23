Yamaha Scores 500th GP Racing Victory Milestone

An intense race at Le Mans in France saw Maverick Vinales emerge victorious as Yamaha is crowned with the 500th win in the history of motorsports. With the French GP rising to an incredible climax with Yamaha GP teammates Valentino Rossi and Maverick Viñales locked head-to-head on the final lap, Yamaha announced the extraordinary 500th win in the Grand Prix.

Yamaha is proud to have reached the 500th Grand Prix milestone at the Le Mans Bugatti Grand Prix race circuit in France. This achievement has been reached through solid partnership and teamwork within the ‘Yamaha family’. Yamaha secured victories in the 125cc (47 wins), 250cc (165 wins), 350cc (63 wins), 500cc (120 wins), and MotoGP class (105 wins), adding up to 500 Grand Prix wins in total, according to FIM statistics (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme – the global governing body of motorcycle racing).

Out of all Yamaha riders, current MotoGP class racer Valentino Rossi is the biggest achiever. His love story with the YZR-M1 has been going strong for many years and has resulted in 55 wins to date. Teammate Viñales has only been competing as part of the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team for five races, but has established an impressive 60% victory rate on the Yamaha, thanks to his wins in Qatar, Argentina and France.