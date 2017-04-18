Volkswagen Ameo Cup Race Car Specifications Announced : Complete Details, Images and Tech Specs

Volkswagen Motorsport India‘s Ameo Cup 2017 will kick off at India’s racing circuits later this year. With the resounding success of the Vento Cup and the Polo Cup, Volkswagen Motorsport India aims to take its racing heritage to a new high with the Ameo Cup which will feature a race car that has been developed entirely at Volkswagen Pune Plant, for the first time. The new race machine boasts of major upgrades as compared to its predecessor, starting from the body shell itself all the way to the drivetrain, chassis and electronics.
The Ameo Cup race car shares its body with the road version of the Ameo while it borrows the engine from the GTI. It comes with a Turbocharged inline 4-cylinder engine that displaces 1798 cc and produces 205 PS of power @ 6100 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 3200-4600 rpm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed sequential gearbox with steering-mounted paddle shifters. The ECU (Engine Control Unit) is completely new and has been independently calibrated and mapped to suit the new engine and the gearbox control system. The Ameo Cup race car is running a whole new suspension setup along with tyres that have been specifically developed for this car.
The Ameo Cup 2017 season is scheduled to start in the month of June at Kari Motor Speedway near Coimbatore followed by couple of rounds at Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in Chennai and one round at Buddh International Circuit (BIC) near Greater Noida.
Here are Ameo Race Car Technical Specification:
|ENGINE
|Type
|Turbocharged Inline 4 cylinder
|Fuel Supply System
|Direct Injection
|Displacement
|1798 cc
|Bore and Stroke
|82.5 mm x 84.1 mm
|Maximum Power
|205 PS @ 6100 rpm
|Maximum Torque
|320 Nm @ 3200-4600 rpm
|Exhaust
|Racing Exhaust
|Fuel
|Petrol 97 Oct
|Fuel Tank
|45 liters
|POWER TRANSMISSION
|Traction
|Front Wheel Drive
|Gearbox
|6 Speed Sequential
|Differential
|Limited Slip Differential
|Clutch
|Sachs Racing Clutch
|Gearbox Control
|Paddle Shift on Steering Wheel with Electro-Magnetic Actuator
|SUSPENSION AND BRAKES
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut / 2-Way Adjustable KW Dampers / Modified Kinematics
|Front Stabiliser
|20 mm Diameter / 3 Position Adjustable
|Rear Suspension
|Torsional Beam axle / 2-Way Adjustable KW Dampers / Modified Kinematics
|Rear Stabiliser
|–
|Brake
|Racing ABS
|Front Brakes
|334 mm Ventilated Discs with Uprated Calipers
|Rear Brakes
|232 mm Discs with Uprated Calipers
|Steering System
|Electric Power Steering with Racing Software
|Rims
|7.5J x 17’’
|Tires
|MRF 200/605-R17
|ELECTRONICS
|ECU Engine
|Motec M142 Engine Management
|Data Acquisition
|Motec C125 Colour Dash Display with 120 MB Data Logging
|Power Control
|Motec PDM 30 with Battery Isolator
|CHASSIS
|Weight
|1150 Kg
|Length / Width / Height
|3,995 mm / 1,682 mm / 1,483 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,465 mm
|Track Width -Front/Rear
|1,460 mm / 1,430 mm
|SAFETY EQUIPMENT
|Roll Cage
|Comprehensive 8 Point Roll Cage – FMSCI Certified
|FIA Certified
|OMP – Seats, 6 Point Racing Seatbelts & Driver Gear
|Active Safety
|On Board Fire Extinguisher – FIA Regulated