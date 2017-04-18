Skip links

Home Motorsport Volkswagen Ameo Cup Race Car Specifications Announced : Complete Details, Images and Tech Specs
Volkswagen-Ameo-Cup_3-700x380

Volkswagen Ameo Cup Race Car Specifications Announced : Complete Details, Images and Tech Specs

Suvil SusvirkarBy Suvil SusvirkarApril 18, 2017

Volkswagen Motorsport India‘s Ameo Cup 2017 will kick off at India’s racing circuits later this year. With the resounding success of the Vento Cup and the Polo Cup, Volkswagen Motorsport India aims to take its racing heritage to a new high with the Ameo Cup which will feature a race car that has been developed entirely at Volkswagen Pune Plant, for the first time. The new race machine boasts of major upgrades as compared to its predecessor, starting from the body shell itself all the way to the drivetrain, chassis and electronics.

Volkswagen-Ameo-Cup_1-600x401

The Ameo Cup race car shares its body with the road version of the Ameo while it borrows the engine from the GTI. It comes with a Turbocharged inline 4-cylinder engine that displaces 1798 cc and produces 205 PS of power @ 6100 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 3200-4600 rpm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed sequential gearbox with steering-mounted paddle shifters. The ECU (Engine Control Unit) is completely new and has been independently calibrated and mapped to suit the new engine and the gearbox control system. The Ameo Cup race car is running a whole new suspension setup along with tyres that have been specifically developed for this car.

Volkswagen-Ameo-Cup_1-600x401 Volkswagen-Ameo-Cup_1.8-TSI-Engine-600x401

The Ameo Cup 2017 season is scheduled to start in the month of June at Kari Motor Speedway near Coimbatore followed by couple of rounds at Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in Chennai and one round at Buddh International Circuit (BIC) near Greater Noida.

Here are Ameo Race Car Technical Specification:

ENGINE
TypeTurbocharged Inline 4 cylinder
Fuel Supply SystemDirect Injection
Displacement1798 cc
Bore and Stroke82.5 mm x 84.1 mm
Maximum Power205 PS @ 6100 rpm
Maximum Torque320 Nm @ 3200-4600 rpm
ExhaustRacing Exhaust
FuelPetrol 97 Oct
Fuel Tank45 liters
POWER TRANSMISSION
TractionFront Wheel Drive
Gearbox6 Speed Sequential
DifferentialLimited Slip Differential
ClutchSachs Racing Clutch
Gearbox ControlPaddle Shift on Steering Wheel with Electro-Magnetic Actuator
SUSPENSION AND BRAKES
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut / 2-Way Adjustable KW Dampers / Modified Kinematics
Front Stabiliser20 mm Diameter / 3 Position Adjustable
Rear SuspensionTorsional Beam axle / 2-Way Adjustable KW Dampers / Modified Kinematics
Rear Stabiliser
BrakeRacing ABS
Front Brakes334 mm Ventilated Discs with Uprated Calipers
Rear Brakes232 mm Discs with Uprated Calipers
Steering SystemElectric Power Steering with Racing Software
Rims7.5J x 17’’
TiresMRF 200/605-R17
ELECTRONICS
ECU EngineMotec M142 Engine Management
Data AcquisitionMotec C125 Colour Dash Display with 120 MB Data Logging
Power ControlMotec PDM 30 with Battery Isolator
CHASSIS
Weight1150 Kg
Length / Width / Height3,995 mm / 1,682 mm / 1,483 mm
Wheelbase2,465 mm
Track Width -Front/Rear1,460 mm / 1,430 mm
SAFETY EQUIPMENT
Roll CageComprehensive 8 Point Roll Cage – FMSCI Certified
FIA CertifiedOMP – Seats, 6 Point Racing Seatbelts & Driver Gear
Active SafetyOn Board Fire Extinguisher – FIA Regulated

Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

Lutron Electronics Present Wireless Lighting and Shade Control Solutions