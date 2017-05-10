Home Motorsport VIDEO : Stage 3 Updates From Hero MotoSports Team Rally Riders At Afriquia Merzouga Rally
VIDEO : Stage 3 Updates From Hero MotoSports Team Rally Riders At Afriquia Merzouga Rally

VIDEO : Stage 3 Updates From Hero MotoSports Team Rally Riders At Afriquia Merzouga Rally

Suvil SusvirkarBy Suvil SusvirkarMay 10, 2017

The third stage of the ongoing Afriquia Merzouga Rally in Morocco proved to be difficult for riders when a desert storm passed across the rally, during the second half of the stage. The storm lasted for only about 30 minutes but was enough to complicate matters for the riders and the organizers. The third stage was relatively shorter and took riders around in twin loops of Erfoud – bigger loop accounting for 112 Km and the inner loop adding another 63 km to make up the total of 175 kms.

Hero MotoSports Team Rally Riders At Afriquia Merzouga Rally

Hero MotoSports Team Rally’s Joaquim Rodrigues started the stage well, but a puncture in the bike’s cooling system forced him to stop to fix the leaking coolant, making him loose time in the process. However, things got worse for him as he found himself caught in the middle of the sand storm, forcing him to stop in the middle of his run, while the other riders had already passed the finish line. He finished the day at 23rd place.

You May Like – Afriquia Merzouga Rally Stage 2 : Updates From Hero MotoSports Team Rally

Hero MotoSports Team Rally Riders At Afriquia Merzouga Rally - Sand

The stage proved testing for CS Santosh as well, as he struggled with a malfunction in his roadbook equipment causing him a delay in finishing the 1st loop. The 2nd loop turned out to be much better for Santosh as he rode through the small dunes with ease until he too got caught in the storm just a few kms before the stage finish. Santosh finished the day at 17th position.

 

Check out the MotoSports Team Rally riders in Afriquia Merzouga Rally:

Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

Motul All About Lubes : Engine Oil For Your Latest Cars – Sedan & Hatchback

|
Benelli TNT 135 India Launch Cancelled; Leoncino Scrambler To Arrive In 2017

Benelli TNT 135 India Launch Cancelled; Leoncino Scrambler To Arrive In 2017

|
VIDEO : Stage 3 Updates From Hero MotoSports Team Rally Riders At Afriquia Merzouga Rally

VIDEO : Stage 3 Updates From Hero MotoSports Team Rally Riders At Afriquia Merzouga Rally

|
Volkswagen Tiguan India launch

Production Ready Volkswagen Tiguan Spotted, Interiors Leaked

|