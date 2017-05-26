Tata and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Explore Potential Of Internet Of Things To Boost Team Performance

Tata Communications and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, is launching the 2017 F1 Connectivity Innovation Prize and unveiling the first challenge of this year’s competition – with a focus on the Internet of Things (IoT). The first challenge, set by Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, asks F1 fans and technology enthusiasts to come up with ideas for IoT solutions that could be used by the team to deliver peak performance at each Grand Prix.

For a chance of winning the USD $50,000 Grand Prize, fans and technologists need to design an IoT solution that helps Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport to enhance its competitiveness across three key areas: human performance, race operations and logistics management. It should show how team members, equipment and workspaces could be converted into always-connected beings and ‘things’.

By harnessing the power of the IoT and real-time data analytics, the solution should empower Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport to track, monitor and manage everything in real-time. This includes minimising the impact of jetlag on engineers and drivers, maximising the performance of an array of off-car components, such as tyre blankets and data storage units, and ensuring the timely arrival of freight at each race venue.

The judges pick three winners from each of the two challenges of the F1 Connectivity Innovation Prize. The six winners will be awarded trips to the 2017 FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX, where the jury will announce the Grand Prize winner.