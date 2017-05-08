Spanish GP: Pedrosa Brings Home Top Honours; Rossi Limps To Finish Line After Tyre Issues

It was the 3000th premier class race and Dani Pedrosa painted the race weekend orange as the Spaniard held the pace throughout the free-practice, qualifiers and the race. Pedrosa took the chequered flag in the Gran Premio Red Bull de España, starting from pole position, leading the race from the first corner to the end. Pedrosa set the race’s fastest lap on the way to taking his 30th win in MotoGP, the 53rd in his career.

Pedrosa also earned the Repsol Honda Team’s 100th victory in the MotoGP class and became the only rider to have won at least one race for 16 consecutive years. Dani is now fourth in the Championship, with 52 points. Team mate Marc Marquez scored a brilliant second-place finish after chasing Pedrosa for 27 laps. The current World Champion is now third in the standings with 58 points, four points behind championship leader Valentino Rossi.

Ducati’s Jorge Lorenzo, who had been struggling with the motorcycle since the start of 2017 season, had a good race weekend, taking the third place on the podium. Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider and rookie of the year, Johann Zarco once again showed promising performance, finishing the race in fourth spot.

Meanwhile, Movistar Yamaha riders Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi struggled with grip, finishing the race in sixth and tenth place respectively. Viñales’s sixth place puts him on 60 points and second place in the rankings, two points behind championship leader Rossi, who has earned a total of 62 points.

Crashes

Cal Crutchlow, who displayed promising performance over the weekend and started the race from the first row of the grid, suffered an unfortunate lowside crash, shortly followed by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Pol Espargaro. Jack Miller and Alvaro Bautista collided and slid out of the race.

Here’s the final race result:

Pos. Rider Num Points Team Constructor Time/Gap 1 PEDROSA Dani 26 25 Repsol Honda Team Honda 45’26.827 2 MARQUEZ Marc 93 20 Repsol Honda Team Honda 6.136 3 LORENZO Jorge 99 16 Ducati Team Ducati 14.767 4 ZARCO Johann 5 13 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 17.601 5 DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 11 Ducati Team Ducati 22.913 6 VINALES Maverick 25 10 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 24.556 7 PETRUCCI Danilo 9 9 Octo Pramac Racing Ducati 24.959 8 FOLGER Jonas 94 8 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 27.721 9 ESPARGARO Aleix 41 7 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 31.233 10 ROSSI Valentino 46 6 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 38.682 11 REDDING Scott 45 5 Octo Pramac Racing Ducati 40.979 12 BARBERA Hector 8 4 Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 43.199 13 BAZ Loris 76 3 Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 43.211 14 SMITH Bradley 38 2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 47.964 15 ABRAHAM Karel 17 1 Pull&Bear Aspar Team Ducati 51.279 16 LOWES Sam 22 0 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1’08.885 17 TSUDA Takuya 22 0 Suzuki Test Team Suzuki 1’27.450 18 IANNONE Andrea 29 0 Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 18 (laps) 19 RABAT Tito 53 0 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 18 (laps) 20 CRUTCHLOW Cal 35 0 LCR Honda Honda 22 (laps) 21 MILLER Jack 43 0 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 22 (laps) 22 BAUTISTA Alvaro 19 0 Pull&Bear Aspar Team Ducati 22 (laps) 23 ESPARGARO Pol 44 0 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 22 (laps)

Championship positions after the Spanish GP:

Pos. Rider Num Points Team Constructor 1 ROSSI Valentino 46 62 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 2 VINALES Maverick 25 60 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 3 MARQUEZ Marc 93 58 Repsol Honda Team Honda 4 PEDROSA Dani 26 52 Repsol Honda Team Honda 5 DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 41 Ducati Team Ducati 6 ZARCO Johann 5 35 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 7 CRUTCHLOW Cal 35 29 LCR Honda Honda 8 FOLGER Jonas 94 29 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 9 LORENZO Jorge 99 28 Ducati Team Ducati 10 PETRUCCI Danilo 9 26 Octo Pramac Racing Ducati 11 REDDING Scott 45 26 Octo Pramac Racing Ducati 12 MILLER Jack 43 21 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 13 ESPARGARO Aleix 41 17 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 14 BAUTISTA Alvaro 19 14 Pull&Bear Aspar Team Ducati 15 BAZ Loris 76 12 Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 16 BARBERA Hector 8 12 Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 17 IANNONE Andrea 29 9 Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 18 ABRAHAM Karel 17 9 Pull&Bear Aspar Team Ducati 19 RABAT Tito 53 8 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 20 RINS Alex 42 7 Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 21 SMITH Bradley 38 3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 22 ESPARGARO Pol 44 2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM

MotoGP will be back in action in two weeks’ time for the Grand Prix de France at the Le Mans Bugatti Grand Prix race circuit.