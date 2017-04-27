Sherco-TVS Factory Rally Team For Merzouga Rally Announced

Sherco-TVS Factory Rally team announced its rider line-up for the upcoming Merzouga Rally 2017 in Morocco. Abdul Wahid Tanveer, who recently won the Dakar Challenge series category of India Baja event, will make his debut along with Dakar riders – Aravind KP, Juan Pedrero and Adrien Metge. The 6-day rally kicks off on May 7, 2017 in the big dunes of Merzouga.

The Sherco TVS riders will be riding on RTR 450 Dakar spec motorcycles specifically tuned to meet this rally route requirements. The 135 kg Dakar machines use 4 stroke DOHC and 4 valve technology and produce around 65 hp. The front suspension has been given compression and rebound adjustment tuned to help the motorcycle to provide better traction on sand dunes while the rear suspension is multi adjustable. High velocity ports, redesigned cam shaft, modified crankshaft and re-tuned ECM are aimed to deliver better performance.

This will be the 8th edition of Merzouga Rally and will consist of 6 stages this year. All the finishers will have the assurance of being able to enter the Dakar. The Merzouga Rally pursues two objectives: to be a must do event in the preparation for the official teams and a springboard for the amateurs who want to try their luck on the adventure that is the Dakar. For the Dakar rally, this rally will be a benchmark to evaluate the technical and physical level of riders.