New Racing Season Has Started On A Positive Note : Aravind KP

Indian MotoCross racer Aravind KP who secured second position in the Moto Category of the India Baja 2017 recently took the 21st spot in the Merzouga Rally. We caught up with the TVS Racing rider to know more about his experience at the Merzouga Rally.

Read all about Aravind KP’s experience at the Merzouga Rally below:

Aravind, solid performance, especially after your crash in the previous iteration of the Dakar Rally. How was it getting back on the motorcycle?

The new racing season has started on a positive note for me and I am looking forward to participate in various races. I took it slow at India Baja as it was my first rally after Dakar. Merzouga was a good comeback and I am happy to finish the rally. I try to give my 100% to each race and perform better than my last race. I hope to continue performing well in other upcoming challenges.

Adrien Metge suffered a technical issue during the rally. Did you face any technical issues yourself? Were you happy with your motorcycle’s setting?

I rode on my Dakar motorcycle and am very happy with the machine. The motorcycle has become an extension of myself so I can manoeuvre the way I want to. This bike also uses the TVS Racing engineering and our engineers and mechanics have taken my inputs to tune it as per my requirements.

Crashing is part of the sport but were you extra cautious while riding at Merzouga rally to avoid the Dakar incident?

Racing is very unpredictable and so is anybody’s performance at any event. I focused to give my best to the rally and focus on navigation. I feel falls or crashes are a part of any racing experience and with each accident you get to learn what to do better next time. The experience at Dakar has helped me and I am able to race better in rally raid events now.

What are your preparations before the Dakar Rally?

As racers, we are always training and practicing throughout the year. The last decade I spent racing as part of TVS Racing has been instrumental in preparing me for international competitions. I participated in Dakar this year so, am aware of the terrains and the challenges. The learning will help in performing better this year. I am constantly training as per the schedule decided by the team and using every opportunity to pack in more time with my motorcycle. One needs to have mental and physical strength for these grueling rallies.

Apart from the riding and road book training sessions, I am also undergoing a mix of Enduro and fitness trainings to ensure that I am fit and stronger for upcoming challenges. With respect to Dakar Rally the team will make announcements close to the date of the event.

