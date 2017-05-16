Mahindra Racing Gets Exclusive Special-Edition Omologato Chronographs

Omologato Watches hand delivered over 60 timepieces for the Mahindra Racing Formula E team ahead of its historical podium and double-points finish at the 2017 FIA Formula E Monaco ePrix. The exclusive chronograph was developed especially for Mahindra Racing team members and drivers to wear throughout the heat of the Formula E weekend in the principality of Monaco. Only 60 Mahindra Racing Monaco Special Edition watches were crafted for the race last weekend.

The partnership, announced earlier this year, sees Omologato branding present on the Mahindra Racing Formula E challenger and on the drivers’ gloves. Omologato also provides clocks for the Mahindra garage and exclusive watches for team members to wear over the course of race weekends.

Nick Heidfeld steered his M3Electro to a superb third place this weekend, followed by his teammate Felix Rosenqvist in sixth after 51 laps in the Monagasque principality. The double-points finish is the best ever recorded by the team in the fully electric championship’s three-year history. Mahindra Racing heads straight to Paris for the next round of the FIA Formula E Championship where the team has just a few days to prepare for another tough challenge on the French cobbled streets around Les Invalides.

There are only twenty exclusive Monaco Mahindra Racing timepieces remaining for motorsport fans to purchase from £249 (INR 20,600) through the dedicated Omologato website.