Hero MotoSports Gears Up For 2018 Dakar Expedition with ‘Afriquia Merzouga Rally’

Hero MotoSports Team Rally is geared-up to start its exciting quest to Dakar 2018, with the first DAKAR SERIES race – Afriquia Merzouga Rally’. The rally, open to motorcycles, quads and Utility Task Vehicles (UTVs), will be held from May 7-12, 2017 in Morocco. Close on the heels of back-to-back impressive performances — Dakar in January, podium finish at the Desert Storm in February and victory at the India BAJA in April — the team is set to take its winning momentum to the Merzouga Rally.

Making its second consecutive appearance at Afriquia Merzouga, Hero MotoSports Team Rally will field a full strength team, with both the riders – Indian ace C.S. Santosh and Portuguese supercross star, Joaquim Rodrigues. While C.S. Santosh will make a much-awaited comeback to rally racing, after missing the India BAJA, his co-rider Joaquim Rodrigues or ‘JRod’ as he is popularly known, will look to build on his winning momentum from the India BAJA 2017, which took place in Rajasthan in April.

Also Read – Hero Motocorp Adjudged ‘Indian MNC Of The Year’ By All India Management Association

Check out their teaser video below:

Running under the aegis of the DAKAR SERIES since 2016, the eighth edition of the Afriquia Merzouga Rally involves six days of racing in south-east Morocco, including 1,200 kms of fully off-road specials. This year, 145 vehicles (88 bikes, 23 quads and 34 SidebySide) for a total of 178 competitors will be at the start of the Rally.