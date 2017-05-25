This Modified Mahindra XUV500 Shows How Much Cooler The SUV Could Have Looked

Bengaluru based Motormind Automotive Design is name most auto enthusiast in India are familiar with. Performance upgrade or a new look for a car, these guys have done it all. Heck! They’ve even built India’s very own and first sports car, christened as the Hyperion.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

What we have here today though is another mod-job done up by the folks at Motormind. Taking a Mahindra XUV500 as their canvas, the automotive design company has gone on to paint quite a picture, with a lot of matte finish to be precise. Finished in a shade of matte grey is the subtly modified XUV500 that I, for one, would definitely not mind seeing in my garage.

Also read: Porsche 911 Cabriolet from Kerala wears India’s first rust wrap

Save for the aftermarket wrap, the XUV500 you see in the images here receives a host of upgrades to the exterior in order to make it stand out from the rest of the XUV’s of the world. Available through the ‘Mad Men’ series, the model features a new front bumper with LED DRLs on either side as well as redesigned air vents. Sitting below it is skid plate with a cleaner design and sharp corners. The stock grille makes way for an aftermarket unit finished in matte black, positioned behind the honey comb mesh. Also on offer is a faux hood scoop that adds to the aesthetic appeal of the vehicle.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Changes to the side profile are kept to a minimum, only including wider wheel arches designed to give the SUV a more muscular look and aftermarket blacked out alloy wheels. At the posterior, the original bumper is replaced with a custom bumper with integrated clear lens LED blinkers. The rear diffuser also features an integrated LED brake lamp. Trapezoidal shaped exhaust tips and a slim spoiler complete the rear profile of the SUV.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Motormind has not revealed any information regarding any changes to the interior or to the engine. Hence it can be safe to assume that this modified Mahindra XUV500 continues to be powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 140 hp and 330 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six speed manual transmission and a six speed automatic transmission.

Via Motormind