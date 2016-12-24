Lincoln Santa Fe Autologue Design 1 740x380 Pune: Somebody Modified A Hyundai Santa Fe To Look Like A Lincoln

Pune: Somebody Modified A Hyundai Santa Fe To Look Like A Lincoln

By Ayan Ghosh December 24, 2016

Done up by Pune based Autologue Design, the same guys who built the custom Chappie KTM Duke, this 2012 Hyundai Sante Fe, which admittedly looked a bit like marmalade, has been transformed to look like a big black Lincoln.

Lincoln who? Well, they’re a quintessentially American car company owned by Ford who’re into big, gas-guzzling barges that’ll never fit into Indian driveways. Identified by their trademark, split-wing front grille, Lincoln cars are as Americana as cheese burgers.

The Santa Fe’s visit to the plastic surgeon has yielded in it getting a Lincoln face that’s been accurately rendered from the original, a newly designed bonnet that screams Lincoln, along with modified front and rear bumpers.

Read – This Modified Suzuki Gixxer 155 Wants To Be A Tourer

There’s a substantial rear spoiler at the back, and even a diffuser-like element integrated into the rear bumper; both doing little for down-force, but nonetheless rocking the appearance of this “Lincoln Santa Fe” from the back.

Under the hood of this modified Santa Fe lies a 2199cc, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine (stock), good for 197bhp and a healthy 420 Nm of torque. With 0-100 kph achieved in under seconds, the “Lincoln Santa Fe” can smoke most of its lazy American counter-parts in a straight line.

 

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Mid-Air Galaxy Note 7 WiFi Hotspot prank doesn't fly too well at 35,000 ft

    A resurgent Nokia takes aim at Apple in a new patent war

    Ice Age Meltdown: North Pole temperature shoots up 30 C above normal!

    Simplilearn Becomes Google's First Authorized Training Partner with Approved Content on Certified Android App Developer Training Course