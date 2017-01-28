Enter your details to create an acount
Get A Hard Top For Your Mahindra Thar Daybreak Edition For An Extra INR 1.5 Lakh

Ayan Ghosh By Ayan Ghosh January 28, 2017

The Mahindra Thar Daybreak Edition is an inbred monster from the manufacturer’s customization division that’s built to make a statement. Sure it’ll go rock crawling and mud plugging with more vengeance than the standard Thar its built upon, but at the end of the day, you’ll look like no one else on the road.

With giant 37-inch Maxxis Trepador off-road tires, a factory-fitted winch and a set of stinger bumpers, the Thar Daybreak Edition has little to worry about when the going gets really, really rough.

However, it had one small problem. There were no doors, or even a roof. So if you went slinging in the mud or fighting sand dunes with this glorified Thar, you had to settle for some of the earth to percolate inside the custom built cabin.

But that has now been solved with this hard top that Mahindra Customization is now offering with the Thar Daybreak Edition. However, it comes as a price. Customers willing to add this hard top will have to shell out an extra INR 1.5 lakh over the  INR 9.6 lakh that the Daybreak Edition kit costs.

That said, the hard top gels well with the Daybreak Edition’s refurbished exteriors that get a matte grey paint-job, a hood scoop, aftermarket headlamps with LED rings and LED tail lamps over the standard Thar.

The Mahindra Thar Daybreak Edition is powered by the Thar’s stock 2.5-litre CRDe engine that develops 79 kW (105 bhp) and at 3,800 rpm and 247 Nm of torque between 1,800-2,000 rpm. There’s a 4WD system that channels power to the wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission.

