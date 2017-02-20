This Is The Cleanest Thar-To-Wrangler Mod Job We’ve Seen So Far

The Mahindra Thar, at one seventh the price, gives a taste of the Jeep Wrangler experience. If you want more, you can always get your Thar to look somewhat like a Wrangler. And if you’re doing so, stay clear of shoddy hack jobs and let someone like Red Fox Autocare handle it.

Even though its hard to understand why would someone want their Mahindra look like a Jeep, Thar-to-Wrangler mod jobs are quite popular. And this is the cleanest one we’ve seen so far. In this case, some of the donor Thar’s body work has been shaved off, and replaced with Wrangler parts.

For example, the side view mirrors, the fuel lid, door handles, and the tail lights are off a Wrangler, including the Jeep logo on the base of the windscreen. Talking about the windscreen, it has to be the neatest part of this mod job. The Thar’s utilitarian windscreen has given way to a more contemporary one, something which mimics the one on the Wrangler.

Other additions to this That include wheel arch extensions, LED DRLs integrated into the front fenders, aftermarket, Jeep-inspired front & rear bumpers, upgraded footwear, auxiliary lamps and well-made hardtop. Inside, this Thar comes with new seats that look more comfy than the original ones, and a punchier sound system.

The modification will cost you approximately INR 5 lakhs and take 9 months to complete. Which makes it more affordable than the Mahindra Thar Daybreak Edition, a factory produced body-kit with giant tires and a matte paint-job. But at least it doesn’t pretend to be a Jeep.