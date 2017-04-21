When You Own A Maruti But Bikes Are Life : Custom Motorcycle With A 800cc Engine

You’d have probably hated the moment when your father tossed the keys of his old Fiat or Maruti to you because frankly, not all of us want to be seen in one of those old-school cars anymore. Well, if you still have to use one, you’d probably want to contact Nilesh Sarode. The guy recently built a custom motorcycle using a 800cc Maruti engine and he’s done a pretty decent job. Well, to be honest, it isn’t the cleanest mod/custom job that we have seen but there probably would have been a lot of constraints while building this one. He’d surely fine-tune things as he builds more custom motorcycles.

It’s a completely hand built project and components such as the chassis, fuel tank, seat, transmission system and various other bits were custom built by Sarode. Upfront is a dual headlight setup which rests on KTM Duke 390 sourced front upside-down telescopic forks. The front suspension assembly has been modified to handle the weight of the motorcycle. The motorcycle steers with a flat, custom built handlebar. Now what appears to be a fuel tank isn’t one. The rear fender doubles up as the fuel tank and you can see the fuel filling cap located at the rear.

The front panel which sits on the conventional position of the fuel tank houses the dashboard displaying the speedometer, odometer, fuel gauge, oil temperature gauge and tell-tale indicators. The motorcycle features a single seat setup. The motorcycle is shaft driven and uses a four-speed gearbox along with one reverse-gear. The gearbox transfers the power to the massive rear wheel which is probably taken from the car itself. Stopping power is provided by disc-brakes on both ends.

Sarode plans to enter the motorcycle customization business with the brand name “Sarode Motors” with forte in installing car engines in custom built motorcycles.

Got any opinions about this custom built motorcycle? Let us know through the comments section below.

Images Courtesy Motorcykle.in