VIDEO : This TVS Scooty Pep+ Dresses Up To Look Like A KTM 125 Duke

This TVS Scooty Pep+ didn’t want to cater just to the fairer sex so it went out and got itself some orange outfit. It is quite an attention grabber on the road and a lot of effort has been put to make this Scooty look like the Austrian roadster. We wouldn’t call it a tasteful mod-job but it is far better than what the dude who modified the Honda Navi to look like a mini-Duke.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

This TVS Scooty Pep+ and KTM Duke 125 hybrid comes from Bangalore. The modified scooter gets a complete visual overhaul. It dons previous generation KTM Duke’s headlamp, handlebar, body panels, and underbelly cowl. It even gets a tubular trellis frame and an aftermarket exhaust canister which gives it an aggressive note. That fuel tank, unlike the original KTM’s 11-litre capacity, is limited to just 2-litres and we’re sure it’d be a frequent visitor to fuel pumps.

Check out this little hybrid monster in action below courtesy YouTube channel Big Bang Biker:

The 88cc single cylinder air cooled engine (They shouldn’t have put Duke 125 sticker on the fuel tank) on the stock TVS Scooty Pep+ is rated to deliver 5 PS of power and 5.8 Nm of torque and has a claimed top speed of 80 kph. The mod-job is not limited to the Scooty Pep+ and other scooters can also be customised to look like this baby Duke. It’d cost anywhere between INR 55,000-60,000 depending on the mods. The custom built scooter can be bought in orange, white and black colour options.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

We’d like to hear your thoughts about this Scooty Pep+. Let us know your views through the comments section below.