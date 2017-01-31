The DC Design Royal Enfield (DC2 Carbon Shot) Gets Two New Colours

Remember the DC Design DC2 Carbon Shot? The Royal Enfield Classic that’s done up by DC Design with newly styled, full carbon bodywork. Well, you can now order it in two new colours – Admiral Blue and Cardinal Red.

The DC2 Carbon-Shot features a custom made, retro-futuristic kit for the Royal Enfield Classic 350/500 motorcycles. The embellishments include a large, teardrop shaped, fuel tank, a well-sculpted rear fender, a minimalist front fender, and circular battery box covers/side panels; all made out of carbon fibre.

DC Design would like us to believe that all the aforementioned components are crafted out of genuine carbon fibre sporting a bare, lacquered finish. The stock headlamp has given way to a more modern, after-market LED unit, while large, cylindrical turn indicators replace the stock ones.

A saddle-shaped single seat with an integrated LED tail lamp replaces the stock seat. The suspension, frame, handlebars, wheels, tires, instrumentation, brakes and the engine are stock Royal Enfield paraphernalia. The DC Design Royal Enfield DC2 Carbon-Shot will set you back by INR 76,000 over the price of the donor Royal Enfield.