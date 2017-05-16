Royal Enfield Himalayan Gets Scrambler Avatar From Grid7 Customs

The folks at GRID7 Customs are back with another custom built Royal Enfield and this time, it’s the Himalayan that has gone under the scalpel. The dual-purpose motorcycle takes the form of a Scrambler and it gets a massive visual overhaul.

Upfront is now a dual-pod headlight instead of the stock unit while the rear features a custom tail light. It also features a custom front fender, re-positioned blinkers, and an off-set, handlebar mounted instrument console. The stock fuel tank has been replaced by a curvy unit while the factory installed split seat has been thrown away for a single-piece dark brown leather unit. Both the wheels and tyres have been replaced too. The front now features a 120-section tyre while the rear gets 140-section unit.

Another noticable feature is the custom exhaust has been unconventionally place forward. It’s claimed to deliver better torque and power delivery. Don’t miss the custom rear numberplate holder.

Check out the motorcycle in action below:

It’s another commendable attempt by GRID7 Customs and this Himalayan will definitely grab attention wherever it goes. Would you give it a second look? Let us know your views about the custom built Royal Enfield Himalayan Scrambler through the comments section below.

With inputs from 350cc.com