Meet the One-off Royal Enfield Classic 500 Green Fly

You remember the Royal Enfield Mo Powa and Dirty Duck, don’t you? Two of the most extreme Royal Enfield Classic 500s ever. Well, now there is a third model, the Green Fly. Just like Mo Powa and the Dirty Duck, the Green Fly is a one-off product which has been created by Jesus de Juan and will be showcased at the 2017 Madrid Motor Show.

The motorcycle is built around the Continental GT’s twin downtube cradle frame chassis. The motorcycle receives a wide range of upgrades too in the form of vertically-positioned twin projector headlights, up-side down telescopic forks upfront, monoshock suspension at the rear, alloy wheels, petal disc brake at the front and off-road spec knobby set of tyres. The rear disc brake is the same unit that’s seen on the Continental GT.

The green paint on the fuel tank and side panels with contrasting graphics look pretty good. The paint theme is carried to the wheels and the rear monoshock as well. The semi-transparent square headlight mask looks pretty good too. All the chrome bits on the engine have been replaced by a black paint.

Does it make more power? The details on that front are scarce at the moment and we’d probably hear more details once the motorcycle is unveiled at the 2017 Madrid Auto Show in March. As you would’ve already guessed, the motorcycle isn’t street legal and will most likely spend its time around a dirt track.

What do you think of the Green Fly? Let us know your views through the comments section below.