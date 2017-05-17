Here’s A Tastefully Modified Royal Enfield Continental GT a.k.a. ‘Grey Hound’

The folks at TNT Motorcycles have modified a Royal Enfield Continental GT with a massive visual overhaul and turned it into one mean looking machine. The motorcycle gets new, custom built body panels, a new paint scheme and a few mechanical tweaks.

This custom built Continental GT, christened as Grey Hound, gets an updated fascia with new headlamp along with a small windscreen, custom fender, re-positioned bar-end mounted rear-view mirrors and, unlike the standard motorcycle, an upside-down telescopic fork. The conventional two-sided suspension has been replaced by a mono-shock too.

The asymmetrically set instrument console looks pretty neat too. The stock fuel tank has been replaced by a custom built unit with contrasting stripes while the saddle has also undergone an upgrade and is now more compact than the factory installed seat. The rear cowl too has been reduced in size while the subframe appears to have been shortened for a compact look.

The Grey Hound also features a custom exhaust system and rides on fatter rubber when compared to the stock motorcycle. A metal skid plate adds a rugged element to the visuals while protecting the engine. The rear numberplate sits on the left side of the motorcycle. They’ve also customised a helmet with same colour scheme so that it matches the motorcycle.

There are no mechanical details available we’d hold our thoughts about the performance numbers.

It’s a well executed attempt to make the standard Royal Enfield Continental GT stand out from the crowd. We think the folks at TNTMotorcycles have done a commendable job with the Grey Hound. Do you agree? Let us know your views about the custom built Royal Enfield Continental GT Grey Hound through the comments section below.

Via TNTMotorcycles (Facebook)