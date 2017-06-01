Get Yamaha YZF-R15 To YZF-R6 Body Conversion Kit For About INR 20,000

Remember the Yamaha YZF-R15 V2.0 from Vietnam which was smartly dressed like a YZF-R6? Well, we may soon get a similar kit in India thanks to the folks at Autologue Designs. It’s the same company which is responsible for the Domivel – a Ducati Diavel inspired body kit for the Bajaj Dominar. The custom body kit for the 150cc Yamaha is under currently development and will soon be available for about INR 20,000. The individual parts, as suggested in a social media post, would cost:

Tank Cover : INR 5,000

Headlamp Kit : INR 6,500

Tail Kit : INR 8,000

The front is inspired by the previous generation YZF-R6 while the tail kit resembles the new generation middle-weight’s design. The underdevelopment kit’s fuel tank can be seen with new YZF-R6 style fins at the front. The motorcycle, as seen in the images, is likely to feature a dual tone paint job but we really hope they also offer a stealth black or probably a matte grey colour too.

So if you’re having a difficult time waiting for the third generation of the YZF-R15, you can probably try your hands on this kit. Of course, you won’t get the premium hardware from the third generation model but this will definitely make your ride stand out from the crowd of stock YZF-R15s. We hope to see the final design ready very soon. While we wait for that to happen, let us know your views about the YZF-R6 inspired body kit for the YZF-R15 through the comments section below.

Via Autologue Design