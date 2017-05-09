Bajaj Pulsar 200 DTS-i Gets Cafe Racer Treatment; Christened PulRacer

We’ve seen quite a few custom motorcycles in the past, tastefully modified into cafe racers. Joining the list is a Pulsar 200 DTS-i which has been modified into a cafe racer, called the PulRacer by 23-year-old Tejas Manek. Manek is currently pursuing Masters in Automobile Design from DYPDC School of Design.

As aforementioned, under the newly created body panels is the Bajaj Pulsar 200 DTS-i. While most of the underpinning remain the same, the body panels have been completely modified to achieve an old-school cafe racer look. The motorcycle has been painted black with contrasting orange graphics which go together pretty well. The stock headlight is replaced by a round unit with an orange mask. The front fender is again a custom built unit with orange highlights.

Instead of a clip-on handlebar, this over gets a single-piece unit. Orange bar-end weights and wraps on the brake and clutch lever add a good contrast to the handlebar. The stock, muscular fuel tank has been replaced by a custom built unit with a curvy, old-school design. Like the cafe racers from the yesteryear, the PulRacer gets a single seat layout with a tan leather saddle. The frame has been shortened and the tail light and rear blinker are now placed right behind the rider seat and the PulRacer misses out on a rear cowl.

The footrests have been shifted back from the stock and raised slightly higher. The ergonomics, with the new handlebar and revised footrests, are fairly aggressive than the standard motorcycle. It’s quite a good build but, in our opinion that massive exhaust could’ve been replaced by a shorter, more compact aftermarket unit. If you exclude the exhaust, the PulRacer is a commendable attempt by Manek to make his ride stand out from the crowd.

Here’s the video of the PulRacer taking the form of a cafe racer:

What do you think of the PulRacer? Let us know your views through the comments section below.