2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA Unveiled: Images & Details

The new, 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA is here with a minor face-lift, updated interior design, extended range of engines and new features.

The range-topping Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC will also be offered as a special edition; Yellow Night Edition.

The world premiere is on 8 January 2017 at the North American International Auto Show NAIAS in Detroit.

The new GLA will go on sale on 9th January, while first customer cars will start arriving from April 2017.

The GLA was launched in 2013, and this is its mid-cycle refresh. The main markets for this model are China, USA, Germany and Great Britain.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA Design

Modified bumpers, new light-alloy wheels and the addition of a new colour, Canyon Beige, are the headlining visual enhancements to the new GLA. The previous optional bi-xenon headlamps have been replaced by LED headlights.

The low-beam headlights use LED projector-beam technology, while the main beam uses LED reflector technology. At the back, the new GLA features LED High Performance tail lights with a multi-level function, while the brake lights and indicators are controlled in three intensities.

A round of discreet, aerodynamic optimisations in the design has also improved the cd value from the previous 0.29 to 0.28.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA Interior

The interior of the GLA has been enhanced with new seat covers and trim parts plus chromed control panels.

The free-standing 20.3 cm (8-inch) media display is familiarly slim and easily legible, as are the new dials with red needles.

The control switches on the electric seat adjustment are now finished in chrome – and the stowage compartment in the centre console is also now surrounded by a chrome frame.

Exclusively available in this market segment, the new GLA’s 360-degree camera records the surroundings of the car, which are shown via the media display.

It is also possible to view the car from a birdseye view – produced from the data of four cameras: front, reversing and one camera in each of the exterior mirrors.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA Engines

The GLA 220 4MATIC will in future supplement the model range with an additional all-wheel drive version in the petrol-engine segment.

It has an output of 135 kW (184 hp) while with 152 g CO2 it is amongst the most frugal models in its class. The GLA 180d diesel variant claims to have the best efficiency of its segment with 103 g CO2.

Customers have a choice between three chassis variants: as standard the GLA features comfort suspension; lowered suspension is available on request (in conjunction with AMG Line or the Dynamic Handling package).

With the optional off-road comfort suspension (standard in the UK) the body is 30 millimetres higher. This results in improved off-road capability thanks to higher ground clearance and a higher seat position.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA Safety

The GLA has “Active Brake Assist” as standard: it warns the driver if they are travelling too close to the vehicle in front and, if required, delivers situation-appropriate braking. If the system detects that the driver is reacting too late, it initiates autonomous braking in order to prevent the collision or minimise the consequences.

The GLA also has “ATTENTION ASSIST” as standard: it can detect typical signs of drowsiness via the steering behaviour and warn the driver about an impending microsleep. Hands-free access is now optionally available meaning the boot lid can be opened and closed with a foot movement.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price

The sales release of the new Mercedes-Benz GLA is on 9 January 2017 from 28,940.80 euros (INR 29.76 lakhs) for the GLA 180. The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC is offered from 56,852.25 euros (INR 40.78 lakhs).

(All details are recommended retail prices for Germany incl. 19% VAT)

Petrol models:

GLA 180* 28,940,80 euros GLA 200 30,821.00 euros GLA 220 4MATIC* 37,145.85 euros GLA 250* 34,664.70 euros GLA 250 4MATIC 38,960.60 euros Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC 56,852.25 euros

Diesel models:

GLA 180d* 31,951.50 euros GLA 200d 33,647.25 euros GLA 200d 4MATIC 37,943.15 euros GLA 220d* 38,472.70 euros GLA 220d 4MATIC 40,686.10 euros

*models not available for UK market

The new Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC

The new Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC features a sharpened front section, while the front apron, air intake grilles, and front splitter have also been updated.

The twin louvre on the AMG Twin Blade radiator grille is now finished in silver chrome, as are the inserts in the side sill panels.

As an additional option a multi-spoke 20-inch light-alloy wheel is available for selection in two colour variants: painted matt black with high-sheen rim or painted titanium grey with a high-sheen finish.

At the rear, the GLA 45 4MATIC includes a new diffuser insert in the rear apron and detailing in silver chrome.

The interior has been similarly upgraded. The dashboard is covered as standard in ARTICO man-made leather with red contrasting topstitching.

The interior trim is available in black/red (standard) or in black/silver (in conjunction with the Exclusive package). The vehicle key and the E-Select lever now bear the AMG emblem as standard.

The instrument cluster has been given a new number design and the speedometer is divided into 30 km/h stages.

The new equipment items available on request include the keyless vehicle access hands-free access and the 360-degree camera: with the aid of four networked cameras this system facilitates parking and manoeuvring with an all-round view.

In conjunction with the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package (optional extra) the mechanical front axle locking differential is available.

This package also includes the AMG RIDE CONTROL sports suspension, the performance steering wheel and the additional drive program “RACE”.

With a maximum output of 280 kW (381 hp) and 475 Nm maximum torque from its 2.0-litre turbo engine, the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC is among the most powerful cars in its segment.

A speed of 62 mph is achieved from standstill after just 4.4 seconds. The engine is mated to the the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7-speed sport transmission that has been re-tuned with shorter ratios. Power is sent to all four wheels using the AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive system.

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC Engine 2.0-litre four-cylinder in-line engine with direct injection and turbocharging Displacement 1991 cc Output 280 kW (381 hp) at 6000 rpm Peak torque 475 Nm at 2250-5000 rpm Drive system Variable all-wheel drive AMG performance 4MATIC with variable torque distribution Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7-speed sports transmission Combined fuel urban/extra-urban/combined 29.4/46.3/38.2 mpg Combined CO 2 emissions 172 g/km Efficiency class D Weight (DIN/EC) 1510 kg* / 1585 kg** Acceleration 0–62 mph 4.4 seconds Top speed 155 mph***

Mercedes-AMG Yellow Night Edition

The Affalterbach company is now revealing an exclusive Yellow Night Edition, which is available for all four compact AMG cars (4MATIC, CLA 45 4MATIC, CLA 45 4MATIC Shooting Brake and GLA 45 4MATIC models) and includes even more equipment and styling tweaks.

The special models are finished in night black or cosmos black with matt graphite grey and yellow detailing. Light-alloy wheels are available in matt black with yellow rims with a black painted AMG twin louvre in the radiator grille.

The AMG performance seats in ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre also feature yellow trim, as does the AMG performance sports steering wheel in DINAMICA, the rear bench seat, the dashboard, the beltlines (only on the CLA 45 4MATIC) and the armrests.

Further highlights include the door sill panels in graphite grey with a yellow AMG logo, the floor mats with yellow edging, the AMG logo also in yellow, plus the yellow air outlets.

Standard equipment of the Yellow Night Edition includes the Aerodynamics package, the Night package, the Light and Sight package, the performance seats with a memory function plus the AMG performance steering wheel in black DINAMICA microfibre with a yellow 12 o’clock mark in nappa leather, steering wheel trim in silver chrome with an “AMG Edition” badge and yellow contrasting topstitching.

On request the customer can also order the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package or specify the Yellow Night Edition with other optional extras.