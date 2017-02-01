2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Launching On February 28; Spied Inside Out

The latest iteration of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, one of the most sought after labels in its segment, will be launched in India on February 28, 2017. But there’s a catch. It’ll only be available in India in the posh long-wheelbase limo trim.

Which is kind of cool, but it looks a bit odd. Here’s why – the new E-Class LWB (V213) is a whopping 5,063mm long with a 3,079mm wheelbase. Both these dimensions are 140mm (5.5 inches) more than the standard car.

And all that extra metal makes it look a bit wonky from the sides, ruining the beautiful proportions of the standard car. The flip side is space; heaps of it for those tired corporate legs at the back; 134mm of legroom for the rear seats to be precise.

What’s more, owners will also get the option of a touchscreen tablet controller, like the ones in the latest BMW 7-Series, to handle infotainment, climate control and interior lighting functions right from the capacious rear seat.

But why LWB?

Apart from the extra space at the back, Mercedes insists that the economics of scales worked in favour of getting just the LWB version to India. Also, it creates a new niche in the luxury sedan market. You see, the existing E-Class, which tops out at INR 65 lakh or thereabouts, leaves a huge gap in the range because the S-Class stars at upwards of INR 1 Crore.

That’s the gap set to be plugged in with the new E-Class LWB. Nobody buys the CLS-Class, and the E-Class Cabriolet is a low volume player. Also, the latter is in a different segment altogether. That space in the market is currently ruled by luxury SUVs.

Mid-size luxury car buyers can now be tilted even more in favour of the new E-Class because of the extra legroom and gizmos it offers, apart from of course, the revered Mercedes values. This will also leave some room for the C-Class to breathe, as its already nudging INR 50 lakh.

This also means that the new E-Class will cost more than the outgoing model. A price hike of INR 5-10 lakh is expected across the E-Class range; resulting in new ex-showroom prices that should range from INR 55-70 lakh.

What to expect?

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will come to India with fresh styling, new, hi-tech headlamps with as many as 84 LED elements inside them, a luxurious, well-made, S-Class aping cabin strewn with leather and wood, along with a host of passive/active safety systems.

New technologies will be abound inside, with dual 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation, along with the latest instalment of Mercedes-Benz’s COMAND Online infotainment system.

Engines

In India, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will offer both petrol and diesel engine options. Petrol power (E200) will come from the same 2.0-litre turbocharged engine rated at 184hp that’s under the C-Class’s hood.

There will be only one diesel engine available on launch (E350d), which is the 3.0-litre V6 mill that powers the current E350d. The base 2.1-litre four-cylinder diesel engine will not be carried over to the V213.

Later this year, we can expect the all-new, warm AMG E43 on our shores. The new E-Class is based on the MRA platform that is shared with the current generation of the C-Class as well as the S-Class. Stay tuned for a detailed road test review soon!

Source: Autocar India/ Images: The Automotive India