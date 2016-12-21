Would You Be Interested In a Two-Door (Maruti) Suzuki Ignis Coupe?

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Ignis compact crossover in India on January 13, 2017, and judging by the buzz it has already created, a Coupe version would only add to the Ignis’s appeal. A rendered image of the Ignis Coupe shared by the X-Tomi Design gives us an idea of how it could look like.

Visually, the Ignis Coupe ditches the conventional five door design makes way for a more appealing three door design which is complemented by a sloping roofline. Up-front, the Coupe, as compared to the India spec model, features a blacked out garnish on the grille as well as a blacked out air dam.

The Cervo inspired C-pillar has been retained, while the side sills and wheel arch extensions have been given a miss, bringing out a cleaner look to the hypothetical model. A few key features such as the U shaped LED DRL signature, projector headlamps, clamshell bonnet, foglamps with chrome inserts and gloss black 15 inch alloy wheels have been carried over.

Also read: (Maruti) Suzuki Ignis Design Review: Uptown Funk

Engine options on the India-spec Ignis would include a 1.2-litre petrol engine as well as a 1.3-litre diesel engine. Transmission duties would be taken care of by a five speed manual transmission as standard while an Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission would also be available as an option on both the engines. Safety features such as dual airbags and ABS with EBD will be available as a standard feature across the variants. Also on offer would be ISOFIX seats, a child restraint system, and pedestrian safety.

The standard (Maruti) Suzuki Ignis

The Ignis would be sold through Maruti Suzuki’s chain of premium dealership, the Nexa. Bookings for the sub-compact crossover would begin on January 1, 2017 followed by the launch that is scheduled to take place on January 13, 2017. Once launched in India, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis will rival the likes of the Mahindra KUV100. The model would be manufactured at the Company’s facility in Gurugram.

Render image courtesy: X-Tomi Design