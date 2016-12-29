This Modified Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Receives An Enhanced Dual Tone Treatment

Some of you might have noticed the love for chrome inserts that car owners in India proudly show off. I remember a certain neighbour talking about the chrome grille on his newly acquired Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. What seemed to look wonderful to him, looked awful to me, to be honest.

While most owners continue to show off their love for chrome, going to the extent of wrapping their vehicles in chrome vinyls, this particular car owner here has ticked the ‘chrome delete package’ for his Vitara Brezza. Originally painted in a shade of white with a contrast gloss black roof, the compact SUV took the dual tone theme a bit more seriously.

Up-front, the model receives a blacked out skid plate and aftermarket grille while the fog lamp housings are now painted in white. On either side, the C-pillar and the roofline receive the gloss black finish while the five spoke aftermarket alloy wheels sport a shade of white. At the posterior, the Vitara Brezza gets smoked tail lights and a blacked out skid plate.

There are no details about modifications to the interior or the engine. It can be safe to assume that this modified Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is still powered by the 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine that produces 89 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. This engine sends power to the wheels via five speed manual transmission.

