Official Release : Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launched at Rs 4.59 L – Price, Features, Images, Details and Specs

The national launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Ignis is currently underway, and we are reporting live from the event. The car’s price has been announced and the same has been provided below. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi



*All variants come equipped with Dual Front Air Bags, ABS With EBD, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages and Pedestrian Protection

Petrol Manual

Sigma 4.59 lakh

Delta 5.19 lakh

Zeta 5.75 lakh

Alpha 6.69 lakh

Petrol Automatic (Auto Gear Shift AMT)

Delta 5.74 lakh

Zeta 6.30 lakh

Diesel Manual

Delta 6.39 lakh

Zeta 6.91 lakh

Alpha 7.80 lakh

Diesel Automatic (Auto Gear Shift AMT)

Delta Rs 6.94 lakh

Zeta Rs 7.46 lakh

Here we have the official release of the Ignis India launch.

Maruti Suzuki unveils #IGNIS – India’s First Premium Urban Compact vehicle for the Millennials

Expands NEXA portfolio

#UnconventionalDesign, #SeamlessSmartphoneExperience with #AndroidAuto, #AppleCarPlay, #AdvancedSafetyFeatures, #Personalizationoptions, #AutoGearShift in petrol & diesel

#UnconventionalDesign

Confident stance with Expressive Wheel Arches with Clads and Energetic Drive Trapezoidal 5-spoke all Black Alloy Wheels

Single frame grille design with captivating front of LED Projector Headlamps and DRLs, Chrome Grille and Fog Lamps

Trendy dual tone exterior

#RefreshingInteriors

Floating layered Dash Board with high quality dual tone black and ivory interiors

Raised tab like audio system

Cockpit styled AC Panel

Cockpit inspired AC Switches and EDM inspired illumination in speedometer

Spacious cabin and boot

Exterior colour matching accents in interiors

#PluggedSeamlessly

Infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link combined with an inbuilt voice recognition system

#AdvancedSafetyFeatures

Dual airbags, ABS + EBD, Pre tensioner force limiter, seat belts and ISOFIX seat anchorage a child seat restraint system as standard

Embodies Suzuki’s Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) for occupant protection, also compliant for pedestrian safety, side impact and offset crash ahead of regulations

#ConvenienceofTwoPedalTechnology

Auto Gear Shift technology on both petrol and diesel

#PersonallyYours

Personalization opportunities with unique roof wraps , colour options in ORVMs, spoilers, fog lamp garnish, interior styling and more

New Delhi, January 13, 2017: Maruti Suzuki India Limited, leader in passenger vehicles, launched the much awaited premium urban compact vehicle for the millennials, IGNIS here today.

Presenting the IGNIS to the millennials, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa said: “NEXA, our premium automotive retail channel, now has an offering for the millennials — IGNIS. It combines unconventional design, seamless smartphone experience with AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay, technological supremacy with AGS on petrol and diesel, advanced safety features as standard and personalization options, making it unique on every parameter. IGNIS at NEXA will help us expand our presence in the premium compact segment.”

IGNIS is built on a new generation rigid platform embodying Suzuki Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) for occupant protection. The Company, alongwith its suppliers, has invested over Rs 950 Crore towards development of IGNIS. IGNIS comes with 98.5% localization.

IGNIS was unveiled at an enthralling Electronic Dance and Music (EDM) concert featuring AXWELL, amongst a gathering of over 5,000 millennials. AXWELL is a globally acclaimed Swedish DJ music producer and remixer, is highly popular among youth.

#UnconventionalDesign

The exterior is inspired by the inherent desire of the millennial to be distinct. The unique proportions of IGNIS get a confident stance with expressive wheel arches, tastefully accentuated with clads, and wheels placed at extreme corners. Captivating front has a single frame grille design, with inset Headlamps. The chrome accentuation on the front grille and fog lamps create a perfect example of unconventional design.

The dynamic Day Light Opening (DLO) with a unique kick up shape enhances the overall appeal of IGNIS. The LED Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lamps with chrome inserts, and 3D trapezoidal 5 spoke all-black Alloy Wheels, add to the design quotient.

The signature Suzuki Progressive Triad Mark on the exterior and interior lends attitude. Dual tone exterior color options provide trendiness.

#RefreshingInteriors

The floating layered dash board design in, black & ivory dual tone and the unconventional cockpit styled console panel set the IGNIS apart. The EDM inspired illumination in the speedometer, carbon fibre texture on louvers and speedometer, coupled with rich and complementary body colour interior accents are a sheer delight to the eyes.

#PluggedSeamlessly: Smartphone on wheels

The look, feel and positioning of the infotainment system, akin a Tablet plugged to the car, adds style to IGNIS. It comes equipped with an infotainment system, which offers a seamless smartphone connectivity experience with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link. These three technologies will allow millennials to connect a wide range of smart-phones on the go.

#AndroidAuto: IGNIS is the first car in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio to offer “Android Auto” feature, expanding smartphone connectivity to android users. Android Auto allows users to control the multimedia functions via voice commands. It helps users get directions, make calls, send and receive messages, listen to music and audio books through a remarkable touch interface. Android Auto also helps in getting real time traffic update via Google Navigation and access to other supported Apps.

#RoomierCabin

Smart packaging of the engine makes IGNIS cabin space roomier and offers comfortable ingress-egress. Front and rear have abundant head room and leg room, offering maximum usable space with the right proportions at all the places. The large, 265 litre, boot is wide enough for easy access and comfortable handling of heavy and large luggage pieces. The boot space can be extended with 60:40 rear split, maximizing the utility space.

The overall layout of the vehicle offers excellent overall visibility for bumper to bumper urban traffic in India. A high eye point helps user in easy maneuverability, both within the city and on highways.

#AdvancedSafetyFeatures

IGNIS comes equipped with dual airbags, seatbelts with pre-tensioner force limiter (PTFL) and ABS with EBD as standard fitments. IGNIS is compliant for pedestrian safety, side-impact, and offset crash regulations ahead of regulation timeline. It also gets ISOFIX Anchorage, a child seat restraint system, a delight for the premium urban car user, as standard in all variants.

#PowerfulDrive #Performance

IGNIS comes with two engine options—petrol fitted with the proven VVT engine (1.2L) delivering power of 61kW @ 6000rpm with a torque of 113Nm @ 4200rpm. The engine is tuned to offer better low-end torque, enabling better drivability in various conditions. The diesel IGNIS gets the power of the acclaimed DDiS 190 diesel engine (1.3L) delivering power of 55.2 kW@4000 rpm with a torque of 190Nm@2000 rpm. Use of pendulum engine mount system, effective use of acoustic insulation and absorption materials around the cabin and engine compartment ensure low NVH levels. A well-tuned suspension delivers a stable and comfortable ride. Technologies such as intelligent battery management, gear shift indicator, low rolling-resistance tyres – make the IGNIS drive highly efficient.

#ConvenienceofTwoPedalTechnology

IGNIS offers the celebrated AGS technology on both petrol and diesel trim.

#PersonallyYours: Make it your style statement

For a generation that aspires to be `different’ IGNIS offers unique personalization opportunities with concepts like Roof Wraps, colour options in ORVMs, spoilers, fog lamp garnish, interior styling and more. Other personalization accessories include roof spoilers, wheel cladding, door-visor and cladding, front, rear and side skid plate, making their IGNIS distinctive and original.

Specifications

Length 3700 mm Engine Petrol Diesel Width* 1690 mm Type VVT Petrol (1.2 L) DDiS 190 Diesel (1.3 L) Height 1595 mm Power 61kW @ 6000rpm 55.2 kW @4000rpm Boot Space** (with tray) 260 Litres Torque 113Nm@ 4200 rpm 190Nm@2000 rpm Wheel Base Minimum 2435 mm Efficiency 20.89kmpl 26.80kmpl Ground Clearance*** 180 mm Transmissions MT, AMT MT, AMT

*With clads variants **Researched by VDA method *** Minimum Ground Clearance mentioned is in unladen condition.

#Colour Options

Single tone Dual Tone Zeta (optional) & Alpha grade Pearl Arctic White Uptown Red Uptown Red with Midnight Black Silky Silver Tinsel Blue Tinsel Blue with Midnight Black Glistening Grey Urban Blue Tinsel Blue with Pearl Arctic White

